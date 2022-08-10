WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — North Laurel’s Jaxon Asher made the biggest play of the summer (so far) while Kip Allen came up clutch on the mound during the North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars’ 1-0 win over Ohio to advance to Thursday’s Great Lakes Region championship game.
With his team clinging to a 1-0 lead, Asher’s putout at third base proved to be the pivotal play of the game.
Ohio led the bottom of the sixth off with a hit, and followed with another single to right field which Asher fielded perfectly, and then threw a laser to third baseman Matthew Powenski, who capped off the 9-5 putout.
Allen followed by striking out the final two batters to secure the win for North Laurel. He pitched all six innings, allowing only five hits while striking out eight batters.
Jason Parman’s squad scored the game’s only run in the third inning thanks to Tate Marcum’s hustle on a wild pitch. He raced home and slid in safely to give his team a 1-0 lead.
North Laurel loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with no outs but failed to score.
Allen led North Laurel with two hits at the plate while Cooper Parman, Powenski, and Ethan Anderson each finished with a hit apiece.
North Laurel will now face Indiana on Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
