CORBIN — Corbin won its second consecutive region championship after defeating North Laurel, 4-2, on Wednesday.
It was a hard fought match the entire night. Corbin got themselves on the board first with a goal from Colby Johnson with 34 minutes remaining in the first half.
From then, it would be loads of defense from both teams. There wasn’t another goal until Aiden Cima scored with only a few seconds before halftime, putting the Redhounds up 2-0 going into the half.
Something at the break woke the Jaguars up though. North Laurel came out hot as Seth Miller scored for the Jags with only two minutes elapsed in the second half.
Miller’s goal would be followed up by a goal from Aiden Steely to tie things up.
But Corbin would push through with goals from Gabe Cima and Sheel Patel to pad the Redhounds lead, 4-2, and bring home the victory.
Corbin Coach Cima said, “I don’t think this game was as controlled as the district final. North definitely played with a lot more energy. I think we played with a lot of heart.
“Brayden Van was covering everyone,” he added. “If we can all play like that, we can make a good run in the state tournament.”
Coach David Broyles said, “We missed out on some opportunities early. If we could’ve capitalized, we could’ve had a different outcome. We never stopped fighting tonight.
“It’s been a good season overall,” Broyles added. “We finished with a winning record, now we have to keep building and working toward that.”
Corbin will move on to the Sweet 16 and will take on Perry County Central. Dates are still TBD.
