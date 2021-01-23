CORBIN — Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski continues to like the direction his team is going after Saturday’s hard-fought battle with Boyle County.
The Redhounds (2-3) saw a 57-50 lead turn into a 71-68 loss but Pietrowski said he liked the way his team battled against a very good Rebel squad.
Played well in longer spurts tonight. Encouraging to see our kids getting better. Wish they would have been rewarded with a win.
“I think Boyle was an excellent test for us,” he admitted. “They are one of the best teams we have played to this point. This game is going to help us down the road.”
Boyle County built a 21-18 lead in the first quarter but Hayden Llewellyn managed to scored 10 of his 20 first-half points in the second quarter to lift Corbin to a 36-34 edge at halftime.
Llewellyn added eight more points while Brody Wells scored five points in the third quarter allowing Corbin’s lead to grow to 57-50 with eight minutes remaining.
Boyle County rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Redhounds, 21-11, while picking up the three-point come from behind win.
“We needed to execute a little better down the stretch,” Pietrowski said. “Limit some of the late turnovers and knock down a few more foul shots. Those are all fixable areas and believe our team will work hard to improve upon them.”
Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 30 points while Wells finished with 10 and Seth Mills added nine points.
“This team has a huge upside, if we keep the same work ethic we’ve had the past week we will be fine,” Pietrowski said.
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday at home against Williamsburg with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
