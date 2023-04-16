WILLIAMSBURG — A hot start by Hazard combined with six errors by Williamsburg led to the Yellow Jackets’ 11-1 loss to the Bulldogs during Sunday’s All ‘A’ Classic Baseball Sectional Tournament.
Hazard scored six runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the second inning to hand Williamsburg (8-8) a 10-run loss.
“Days like today are hard,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I thought we came out flat. We made some errors that dug us a hole and put us behind early. That’s tough to come back from, especially against a good team. Good thing about baseball is what happens today is over and we get to play again tomorrow.”
Drew Damron took the loss on the mound, surrendering only one hit in 2/3 inning of works. Casey Kysar, Sydney Bowen, and Landon Walker also pitched during the game.
The Yellow Jacket pitching staff only allowed four earned runs in the loss while combining to strike out two batters.
Bowen led Williamsburg with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while Henry Bowling and Walker each finished with a hit apiece. Bowling also scored while Kysar drove in the Yellow Jackets’ lone run.
