WILLIAMSBURG — Harlan’s Kylie Noe turned in one of her best outings of the season on Monday, scoring a game-high 36 points to push the Lady Green Dragons past Williamsburg with a 70-64 victory.
Both teams turned in stellar efforts, but Harlan (11-17) was able to do just enough to snap a three-game losing skid.
The game was tight throughout with the Lady Yellow Jackets holding leads of three points (18-15) at the end of the first quarter, and second quarter (35-32).
Williamsburg remained ahead entering the fourth quarter, holding a slim 52-50 advantage before the Lady Green Dragons rallied in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Emma Owens scored nine of her 15 points during the fourth quarter while Noe also added nine points.
The loss, Williamsburg’s third in a row, dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 10-17.
“Despite foul trouble, I’m proud of our girls for their effort tonight,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “We had good contribution offensively. We will continue to use this as a learning experience moving forward.”
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins turned in another stellar effort, scoring 32 points while hitting 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. Allie Wilson followed with 21 points while Presley Spicer finished with eight points.
Williamsburg will be back in action Tuesday at home against Pineville with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Lady Green Dragons won’t be back in action until next week’s 52nd District Tournament.
