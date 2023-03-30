HARLAN — Harlan snapped a two-game losing skid on Thursday after handing Lynn Camp a 19-1 loss in three innings.
The Green Dragons (3-4) wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning, and 10 more runs in the second inning. The Wildcats’ (1-7) lone run came in the top of the third.
Harlan took advantage of seven Lynn Camp errors while outhitting the Wildcats’ 12-0.
Luke Luttrell silenced Lynn Camp’s bats with a no-hitter while striking out six batters. Nick Sanders scored the Wildcats’ lone run.
Baylor Varner led the Green Dragons at the plate with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored. Luttrell, Brody Owens, and Eli Freyer each had hits and drove in two runs apiece. Jake Brewer, Aiden Johnson, and Jae’Dyn Gist each delivered run-scoring hits in the win.
