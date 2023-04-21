HARLAN — A home run by Jared Moore combined with solid pitching efforts from Eli Freyer, Jake Brewer, and Baylor Varner played a big role in Harlan’s 9-3 win over Williamsburg.
The Yellow Jackets (9-10) built a 3-0 lead entering the third inning before the Green Dragons (9-10) reeled off nine unanswered runs to get the win.
Moore led the way with a 2-for-4 effort which included a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Varner and Jae’Dyn Gist each had a hit apiece, and two RBI. Gist scored twice while Varner scored once.
Brewer finished with a hit and an RBI. Chris Rouse and Aiden Johnson each had a hit and two runs scored apiece while Matthew Nunez had a hit and scored once.
Freyer tossed three innings while allowing two hits and three earned runs. Brewer pitched one inning, allowing a hit while Varner tossed three innings allowing no hits or runs while striking out four batters.
Connor Faulkner led the Yellow Jackets with a hit and two RBI while John Davis and Isiah Sizemore each had a hit apiece.
