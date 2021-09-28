WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County volleyball coach David Holcomb likes the way his team is playing with less than two weeks of regular season play remaining.
His Lady Colonels (14-5) captured their sixth win during their past seven games on Tuesday by defeating Jackson County, 25-16, and 25-15.
“Our girls were ready to play tonight, even though I feel they are a bit tired having played seven matches in about five days,” Halcomb said “I thought our execution was really good — passing was sharp and our setters put the ball on target for our hitters. We got some excellent swings on the ball.
“I like how our team is coming together,” he added. “Individually our kids are getting better and we are getting better as a unit. We’ve got a tough, but important stretch, coming up starting with the Fillies Fall Fling at Harrison County on Saturday followed by two big district matches next week. We just want to keep improving each time out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.