LONDON — Knox Central spotted Williamsburg a 12-0 lead before scoring 26 unanswered points to knock off the Yellow Jackets, 26-12.
Led by sophomore quarterback Mason Griffin, Knox Central managed to even its record at 1-1 while Williamsburg fell to 0-1.
Griffin turned in one of his best effort’s of his varsity career, rushing for three touchdowns while passing for another.
The Yellow Jackets wasted no time in taking the lead as Peyton Hamilton took the opening kick-off 77 yards for a score while giving his squad a 6-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the first quarter.
A two-yard touchdown run by Nate Goodin gave Williamsburg a 12-0 advantage midway through the first quarter.
Knox Central cut its deficit to 12-8 with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter as Griffin connected with Nathan Dunn for a 63-yard touchdown strike. The Panthers also added the two-point conversion.
Griffin’s five-yard touchdown run with 8:20 remaining in the first half gave Knox Central a 14-12 advantage. He added a two-yard touchdown run right before halftime to increase the Panthers’ lead to 20-12.
Griffin’s third rushing touchdown of the game, a one-yarder with 10:48 remaining in regulation, put the finishing touches on Knox Central’s win.
