London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.