WILLIAMSBURG — Another day, another win.
Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels remained red-hot, winning their sixth in a row while improving to a 13th Region-best 18-2 after defeating Williamsburg, 21-5, on Monday.
The Colonels also improved to 3-0 against 50th District opponents while hitting six home runs in the game, which rank seventh all-time in the KHSAA record book.
Mason Croley and Andrew Stack smacked two over the fence while Bryce Anderson and Hunter Wilson also hit home runs.
“It was good to see our guys break loose at the plate,” Shope said. “Fifteen hits with six home runs is a good day. It’s time to get refocused because we have to come out and play again tomorrow.”
Grant Zehr notched the win, tossing four innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. He also struck out two batters. Bradyn Bargo tossed the final two innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out two batters.
The Colonels trailed 2-1 after the first inning before scoring seven runs in the second inning to take control of the game. They added three runs apiece in the third, and fourth innings before wrapping up the win with a seven-run fifth inning.
Croley turned in a perfect night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored.
Stack was 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBI, and three runs scored.
Sam Harp turned in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBI, and two runs scored while Hunter Wilson had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Anderson delivered one hit, three RBI, and one run scored while Zehr and RJ Osborne both finished with a hit and three runs scored apiece.
Tyler Rose drove in a run and scored twice while Matthew Wright scored twice, and Shane Parker finished with a hit and a run scored.
Henry Bowling led the Yellow Jackets (8-8 overall, 0-3 vs. 50th District competition) with a 3-for-3 effort while scoring twice.
Sydney Bowen hit a home run, drove in two runs, and scored once while Casey Kysar had a hit and two RBI.
Isaiah Sizemore also finished with a hit and a run scored while Bradyn Hopkins drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.