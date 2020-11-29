1. North Laurel (28-5 overall, 14-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars remain sitting at the top spot after returning the trip of Halle Collins, Emily Sizemore, and Hailee Valentine. Collins established herself as one of the top scorers and rebounders in the 13th Region last season while Valentine continued to be one of the best scorers and defenders. Sizemore can do it all as well. She can score, distribute the ball, and rebound with the best of them. Coach Eddie Mahan has a young roster and they might have gotten even younger with the graduation of Gracie Jervis and Isabel Gray but players such as Katie Bruner, Saige McClure, Chloe McKnight, Brooke Nichelson, and Bella Sizemore have already shown this past season they can step up and contribute.
2. South Laurel (27-6, 12-0)
The defending 13th Region championship graduated three players that combined to score more than 7,000 points between them which included 1,509 points (63 percent of South Laurel’s offense) this past season. With that said, the Lady Cardinals have two potential DI players that can do damage in Clara Collins and Rachel Presley while Brianna Howard returns as one of the top shooters in the 13th Region. Players such as Emily Cox, Gracie Turner, Emily Mills, Reagan Jones, Lindsay Cox, Corbin Miller, Kylie Clem, Jaylin Smith, and Alana Wolf are expected to contribute, too along with some great young talent moving up from the middle school rank.
3. Bell County (25-5, 16-2)
The gap between the top two teams in the region and the 3-10 teams might be a bit big but that doesn’t mean teams such as Bell County, Corbin, Knox Central, and Pineville can’t surprise and win the region crown. The Lady Bobcats will return a solid nucleus of players despite graduating players such as Abby Harris this past season. Players such as Talyah McQueen, Ashtyn Meyers, and Abigail Cornett will play important roles in Bell County’s success.
4. Corbin (17-13, 15-7)
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds are the big movers in the rankings after seeing Kallie Housley transfer in which makes an already talented roster even better. Shelby Stewart is one of the region’s best players and will continue to show that this upcoming season while players such as Bailey Stewart, Kalia Stidham, and Erica Angel will play key roles on the team. Keep an eye on Shelby Stewart. I really believe she’s on the verge of having a special season for the Lady Redhounds.
5. Pineville (17-11, 13-9)
The Lady Mountain Lions are another team that could end up being ranked as high as No. 3 this upcoming season. They’ll return the one-two offensive punch of Whitney Caldwell and Raegan King. Caldwell is one of the best players in the 13th Region while King is one of the best post players in the region. The duo will be hard to beat on the offensive end of the floor. Caldwell is athletic and can find many ways to get to the basket while King is a force in the post on both ends of the floor.
6. Knox Central (11-17, 8-12)
The Lady Panthers are a team to keep an eye on. They return enough talent that they could end up being ranked as high as No. 3 in the region but for now, the five-spot is where they’ll be. Presley Partin returns as one of the best guards in the region along with underrated Caylan Mills, who can score and play lockdown defense with the best of them.
7. Whitley County (15-18, 10-11)
The Lady Colonels will be young but talented this upcoming season. Reis Anderson will return as one of the top players for Whitley County along with Jaycie Monhollen and Natalie Moses. Coach Sean Pigman’s Lady Colonels have enough talent returning to make a deep postseason run as long as they continue to improve as the season progresses.
8. Clay County (18-14, 11-8)
The Lady Tigers are in a bit of a rebuild mode after graduating Kaylee Mathis, who alone accounted for 37.9 percent of Clay County’s scoring last season. Taylor Asher looks to take over the scoring role for Clay County while Alexis Lewis and Jaylen Combs will provide offense as well.
No. 9 Jackson County (22-9, 13-6)
The Lady Generals are looking to build off last season’s success but they’ll have their hands full after graduating leading scorer Taya Davis, who averaged close to 20 points per game. Jackson County returns Edan Lakes, Kenady Ward and Natalie Carl. Jackson County is ready to surprise and could very well be the second best team in the 49th District.
10. Harlan County (16-12, 8-6)
The Lady Black Bears welcome a familiar face back to coach in Anthony Nolan, who replaces former coach Debbie Green. Nolan takes over a Harlan County squad that could surprise with KellyBeth Hoskins, Hannah Wood, and Jaylin Smith returning to the mix. Harlan County could be ranked a tad bit too low but let’s see how the Lady Black Bears do as the season progresses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.