1. She’s only an eighth grader but she has already established herself as one of the top players in the state. Halle Collins had a breakthrough season as a seventh grader last year, averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She played a big role in North Laurel’s run to another 49th District crown and a runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. It’s going to be exciting to see what she will be able to accomplish by the time she graduates.
2. Rachel Presley established herself as one of the best players in the 13th Region during her first year at South Laurel. Presley averaged 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds during her sophomore season while helping the Lady Cardinals to another 50th District championship along with a 13th Region championship. She also played a big role on both ends of the court in South Laurel’s win over Sacred Heart during last year’s Sweet Sixteen.
3. Hailee Valentine enters the 2020-21 campaign as the 13th Region’s top guard after turning in one heck of a sophomore season. Valentine helped guide North Laurel to a 49th District championship and a runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. She is one of the big reasons why the Lady Jaguars are tagged as the team to beat in the region. Valentine averaged a team-best 15.1 points last season along with 3.5 rebounds. She’s a top-notch defender who can hurt teams with her outside shot and driving to the basket.
4. Whitney Caldwell established herself as one of the region’s top players two years ago as a freshman. She continues to shine and is now considered one of the top players in the mountains after guiding Pineville to a 51st District championship last year. Caldwell and teammate Reagan King have established themselves as one of the top scoring duos in the region. She averaged 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season.
5. Emily Sizemore is a throwback to the rough and tough days of high school basketball. Sizemore can hurt teams many ways on offense and is a solid defender, too. She is one of three Lady Jaguar players ranked in the top five and was key in North Laurel’s 49th District title run and its runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. Sizemore averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.
6. Shelby Stewart could very well be underrated at the No. 6 spot. She’s been a top-notch player for the Lady Redhounds for the past few years and continues to do so as she heads into her senior campaign with Corbin. Stewart will try to lead the Lady Redhounds back to an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament this season. She averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior last season.
