Ava Arnett gave the Pineville faithful a lot to cheer about during Monday’s 64-21 win over Lynn Camp during semifinal action of the 51st District Tournament.
Arnett knocked down eight 3-pointers while tossing in a game-high 30 points during the Lady Mountain Lions’ 43-point victory over Joshua Mobley’s Lady Wildcats.
Nadine Johnson followed with an 18-point scoring effort while Rachel Howard added seven points, and Abby Jackson finished with six points.
“In the first half, we didn’t take care of the ball well and that didn’t bode well for us as they were able to jump out to an early lead,” Mobley said. “Overall, throughout the game, we did pretty decent rebounding the ball on the defensive end. I thought for the most part we executed our half court defensive set well tonight. We needed to move the ball better in the half court sets, and also at times we settled for too many perimeter jump shots. We needed to attack the paint to get inside scores at the rim. Some of the shots that we took were good shots tonight, but we just couldn’t get them to fall.
“Having five seniors is tough to say goodbye to all at once, but I am still proud of the everyday effort that this entire team gave me while fighting together on the court throughout this season,” he added. “My door is always open to the seniors who are departing, and if they ever need me I’m a phone call away.”
Johnson’s eight points in the first quarter combined with Arnett’s six points allowed Pineville to jump out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter.
Arnett hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and scored 10 more points, pushing the Lady Mountain Lions’ advantage to 34-11 at halftime.
Lynn Camp never got on track against its 51st District foe.
The Lady Wildcats only connected on four field goals in the second half as Pineville outscored Lynn Camp, 30-10, to seal the win.
Allisa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with seven points while Abby Mabe, Julie Moore, and Lauren Partin scored four points apiece.
The Lady Mountain Lions will face Knox Central in Thursday’s title game. The two teams played once this season with the Lady Panthers coming away with a 67-48 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.