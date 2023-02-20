LONDON — Fresh off winning the 13th Region Media 50th District Newcomer of the Year award just a day before, South Laurel eighth-grader Shelbie Mills turned in a game-high 20 points to help guide the Lady Cardinals to a 77-30 win over Whitley County during Monday’s 50th District Tournament.
South Laurel Coach Chris Souder was pleased with his team’s effort against Whitley County after seeing the Lady Cardinals (18-13) control the game from the tip.
“We came out just like we wanted,” he said. “Lots of energy and effort. That has been our calling card the last month or so and I think our kids are realizing that is the only way we can play at successful.
“Shelbie Mills was really feeling it tonight,” he added. “But I told her really good offense stemmed from her defense. It was just a really good team effort. Just proud of how our entire team has bought in.”
Mills set the tone early, scoring 15 points during the first quarter while Emily Cox added nine points, and Maci Messer followed with seven points to push South Laurel out to a 34-8 lead.
Things got worse for the Lady Colonels (10-18) in the second quarter with the Lady Cardinals going on an 18-6 run that saw South Laurel’s lead grow to 52-14.
Souder’s team pulled away during the final two quarters of play, outscoring Whitley County, 12-9, in the third quarter to make the score, 64-23.
“It was a tough night,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Obviously rough start but give them credit. They started so hot we got down and could never really get going. Still proud of my kids and staff. We have been through so much this year and they never quit. They show up every day and go to work together trying to get better.
“I hate to see my two seniors leave, they have been with me since I got here and will be missed by us all — they are great kids,” he added. “We have a bunch of kids still in that locker room with a desire to improve and compete at the top of our district and region. We are all still proud to be Colonels and will get ready and look forward to next year.”
Jonna Rice led Whitley County with a 13-point scoring effort. Teammates Autumn Sawyers and Alba Castillo-Lopez each scored six points apiece.
South Laurel will now get a chance to repeat as district champions Thursday against Corbin, who defeated Williamsburg earlier Monday.
