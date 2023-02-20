CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds will get a chance to defend their 13th Region crown after punching their ticket into next week’s 13th Region Tournament with an 80-44 win over Williamsburg.
The Lady Redhounds (20-9) hit a few bumps in the road during the past two weeks, posting a 3-4 record, but looked like the team that won the region last season after rolling to a 36-point victory.
Wilson wanted his team to take control of the game in the first quarter, and Corbin did just that.
Kallie Housley scored 11 of her team-best 21 points in the first quarter while Kylie Clem and Baylie Stewart each added six points apiece. Raegan Walker added five points as the Lady Redhounds built a 28-11 lead and never looked back.
Corbin held leads of 50-26 at halftime, and 72-36 at the end of the third quarter, before picking up the win.
“I’m proud of our team,” Wilson said. “I thought we played four quarters tonight. This is part one on our checklist concerning what our goals are. It’s good to get Bailey Stewart back. I thought we looked a whole lot better in the lineup tonight.
“We wanted to defend our title, and to do that we needed to win tonight,” he added. “We wanted to get our names in the hat. I really believe our girls are ready and focused.”
Clem joined Housley in double figures with 20 points while Walker added 11 points. Mahayla Jordan added seven points while Bailey Stewart finished with six points.
Williamsburg finished the season with a 11-20 record but always put up a fight against their opponents.
Maddy Hopkins capped off an impressive eighth-grade season, finishing with 29 points while hitting three 3-pointers, and turning in a 10-of-12 effort from the free-throw line. Teammate Allie Wilson added 13 points.
Corbin will be back in action in the 50th District title game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of the South Laurel/Whitley County contest.
