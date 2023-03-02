Day One of the 13th Region Tournament: SL’s Shelbie Mills’, and NL’s Brooke Nichelson’s futures are bright
Day one of the 13th Region Girls Basketball Tournament is over, and this is what we know:
• South Laurel eighth-grader Shelbie Mills is a star in the making, or heck, she might already be a star — that’s how good she played
Mills hit a clutch 3-pointer to give the Lady Cardinals a one-point lead toward the end of regulation before finishing with 21 points, and four steals. You gotta love the effort she gives. Mills is a fierce competitor, who also is having tons of fun in the floor.
• We’ve talked for the past two years just how good of a player North Laurel sophomore Brooke Nichelson is
She showed in the Lady Jaguars’ 62-38 opening round win over Harlan County, she’s hands down the best defensive player in the region. Nichelson had five steals and six defensive rebounds while leading her team with 23 points.
• No doubt about it, South Laurel’s Emily Cox is a warrior
Cox is a HUGE reason why the Lady Cardinals are two wins away from reaching Rupp Arena.
Her stat line against Knox Central: 15 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists while hitting 9-of-10 free throw attempts, and believe me, Cox hit some crucial ones.
This isn’t a surprise, though.
Cox has been money for South Laurel the entire season. Whether it’s a big basket, rebound, steal, block or assist, she has answered the call.
• A perfect day for North Laurel’s Chloe McKnight
It was another normal day of work for one of the state’s best post players.
Chloe McKnight knocked down all seven shot attempts she took against Harlan County, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal.
McKnight, one of the quietest players on the floor, lets her play do the talking, and on Monday, her play was loud and clear.
• North Laurel continues to impress each time the Lady Jaguars step on the court
You have to like North Laurel’s chances in the tournament after seeing the Lady Jaguars’ 62-38 win over Harlan County.
Eddie Mahan’s squad has been tested early and often this season due to one of the toughest slates in the region, and it has paid off so far in postseason play.
• This we’ve learned, and probably should have learned a whole lot sooner: don’t ever count out a team coached by Chris Souder.
What he has done this season might just be one of his best coaching efforts in his career, and you’re talking about someone who has won multiple state titles and region titles.
No one knew what to really expect of South Laurel this season, especially with how young the Lady Cardinals are.
• You hate to see anyone’s season ends, but it’s tough to think Knox Central’s season has come to an end
Many of us thought the Lady Panthers were talented enough to snap their 25-year streak of not winning a 13th Region Tournament game.
They’ve now lost 18 region tournament games in a row, but we expect that streak to be ended soon with the abundance of talent Steve Warren’s team returns next season.
• Knox Central’s Halle Collins had one heck of a sophomore season come to an end with the Lady Panthers’ 66-62 overtime loss to South Laurel
Collins was a double-double machine. She recorded 29 double-doubles on the season, which means she recorded a double-double in every game Knox Central played this season.
That’s an awesome feat — job well done.
• Harlan County junior Ella Karst turned in a solid effort during the Lady Black Bears’ 62-38 loss to North Laurel during opening round play
Karst showed why she’s considered as one of the best players in the 13th Region by scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from floor.
• If you didn’t catch the audio broadcast of L4 Security 13th Region Media Network’s Knox Central vs. South Laurel game, you missed out
Quincy Kreitzer and Edward Hall’s call during the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime was second to none. To be honest, it was electrifying, and they made it seem like you were there in person.
• Shout out to John Henson
If you see Harlancountysports.com’s John Henson out at the boys or girls 13th Region Tournaments this week, stop and say hello. This year marks his 38th year covering the event, and his 48th overall, going back to 1976 at Union College when he was in just seventh-grade.
Day two of the 13th Region Girls Basketball Tournament is over, and this is what we know:
• A rare feat
We can’t even remember the last time one team had a player that recorded a triple-double, and then two other players record double-doubles in the same game.
That’s what took place during Tuesday’s matchup between Jackson County and Bell County.
Abby Gilbert recorded a triple-double, scoring 18 points while finishing with 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, leading Jackson County to a 58-38 win over 52nd District champion Bell County.
But that’s not all.
Kenady Ward recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and finishing with 12 rebounds while Kylee Shannon also had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
The Lady Generals are a team to keep an eye on. They pose matchup problems for any team that will face going forward.
• Chance to repeat remains alive for Corbin
Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lasy Redhounds moved a step closer to repeating as 13th Region champions with their 57-42 win over Pineville.
Corbin turned in a solid defensive effort while Kylie Clem turned in a double-double for Corbin, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds while also collecting three steals. Kallie Housley followed with an 11-point scoring effort while pulling down three rebounds. She also had three assists and three steals. Raegan Walker delivered a nine-point, 10-rebound effort while Bailey Stewart and Mahayla Jordan each finished with seven points apiece.
When Corbin gets balanced contribution like this, the Lady Redhounds will be tough to beat.
• We are down to four teams remaining
Two district champions remain (49th — North Laurel, and 50th — Corbin) while two district runner-ups remain (49th — Jackson County, and 50th — South Laurel).
You have to consider both North Laurel and Corbin as favorites to cut the nets down at The Arena, but you can’t count out the Lady Cardinals or Lady Generals at this point of the season.
The Lady Jaguars are 6-1 against the remaining teams while the Lady Redhounds are 5-1. South Laurel possesses a 2-5 mark, and Jackson County is 0-6.
• A look ahead at the boys tournament
13th Region Tournament Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (22-10)
2. Harlan County (27-5)
3. South Laurel (23-8)
4. Harlan (24-7)
5. Corbin (21-7)
6. Barbourville (18-10)
7. Pineville (18-10)
8. Clay County (15-15)
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. Harlan County .67486
2. Harlan .64932
3. South Laurel .62285
4. Corbin .61764
5. North Laurel .61246
6. Barbourville .54391
7. Pineville .52702
8. Clay County .50721
13th Region Tournament Player Rankings
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
2. Trent Noah, Harlan County
3. Kyler McLendon, Harlan
4. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
5. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
6. Maddox Huff, Harlan County
7. Jae’Dyn Gist, Harlan
8. Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
9. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
10. Matt Warren, Barbourville
13th Region Individual Scoring Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Trent Noah, Harlan County 26.3
2. Kyler McLendon, Harlan 22.7
3. Sawyer Thompson, Pineville 22.5
4. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 21.8
5. Matthew Warren, Barbourville 19.4
6. Hayden Harris, Clay County 18.7
7. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel 17.9
8. Maddox Huff, Harlan County 16.7
9. Ashton Moser, Pineville 16.7
10. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin 16.6
11. KT Turner, Barbourville 16.5
12. Jae’Dyn Gist, Harlan 14.8
13. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel 14.3
14. Landon Dezarn, Clay County 14.1
15. Daniel Carmical, Harlan County 13.9
13th Region Individual Rebounding Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Trent Noah, Harlan County 12.6
2. Will Austin, Harlan 11.4
3. Jae’dyn Gist, Harlan 9.3
4. Travis Scott, Barbourville 8.5
5. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 8.5
6. Ashton Moser, Pineville 7.0
7. Ethan Jackson, Clay County 6.9
8. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel 6.8
9. Zander Curry, Corbin 6.6
10. Elijah Bundy, Clay County 6.5
13th Region Tournament Team Offense
1. North Laurel 76.4
2. Harlan 75.5
3. Harlan County 73.8
4. Corbin 72.3
5. Pineville 67.5
6. Clay County 65.6
7. Barbourville 63.3
8. South Laurel 61.7
13th Region Tournament Team Defense
1. South Laurel 49.2
2. Barbourville 55.8
3. North Laurel 57.4
4. Pineville 57.5
5. Corbin 59.1
6. Harlan County 60.5
7. Harlan 62.6
8. Clay County 62.9
13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Barbourville (18-35)
Clay County (132-52)
Corbin (86-55)
Harlan (48-31)
Harlan County (8-10)
North Laurel (16-11)
Pineville (5-18)
South Laurel (21-10)
