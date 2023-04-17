CORBIN — Jeremiah Gilbert joined teammate Cruz Cima as the Corbin Redhounds’ lone pitchers that are 4-0 on the season after silencing South Laurel’s bats during Monday’s 11-1 six-inning win.
Gilbert was on top of his game, tossing all six innings while surrendering only two hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.
“Great team win for us,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Jeremiah was lights out today and we were able to get some key hits with runners on base. Now we have to get ready to go again tomorrow.”
After a scoreless first two innings, the Redhounds’ bats caught fire and finished the game with six extra base hits with two of those going for home runs.
Kade Elam and Mikey Neal both connected with a home run apiece as Elam finished with a double as well while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Neal had a home run and two RBI while scoring once.
Corbin scored two runs in the third inning before adding five more in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead. The Redhounds added four more in the sixth inning to grab the win.
Philpot’s squad has now won eight of its last nine games while improving to 13-5 overall, and 3-0 against 50th District opponents.
South Laurel (10-10) has now dropped six of its last seven games, and fell to 0-3 against 50th District opponents.
Jacob Baker turned in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate for Corbin while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Bradric Helton and Cam Estep each had a hit and two RBI apiece while Helton also scored once.
Noah Cima finished with a hit and two runs scored while Walker Landrum had a hit and scored once.
Gilbert also scored once in the win.
Hunter Bundy delivered a hit and an RBI while Ashton Garland had the Cardinals’ other lone hit.
Cole Harville took the loss, allowing six hits and seven earned runs in four innings of work. He also finished with four strikeouts.
