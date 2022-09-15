Game Of The Week: Whitley County Vs. Bell County.

PINEVILLE — Whitley County takes on Bell County Friday night in our Game of the Week.
The Colonels (1-2) will travel to Log Mountain to take on a tough Bell County team (2-1). The Bobcats have won the last four matchups with ease, but the Colonels go into this matchup with the talent needed to overcome.
Whitley County has had a rough start to their season, losing their first two matchups. Last week that streak broke when the Colonels defeated Harlan County, 28-8.
The Colonels come into this week’s matchup returning three offensive linemen, and Tye Hamblin as the new quarterback for the squad. They have worked for this matchup, and are looking to break the losing streak against Bell.
Bell County is also looking to keep the win streak alive. They have beaten a very tough North Laurel team in the first game of the season, and have also went on to win against Lincoln County. Their only loss this season was against Knox Central, who Whitley County beat in a scrimmage in the pre-season.
The game will be played at Bell County High School on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.