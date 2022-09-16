LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County scored early on a 10-yard pass to bring the score to 8-0 with 11 minutes left in the first quarter.
Whitley County didn’t let that put their fire out though. The Colonels answered with a 40-yard pass to bring a first down. The Colonels followed up with a touchdown of their own to tie the game, 8-8.
Bell County’s Dawson Wolfe ran for 61 yards to bring the Bobcats to the 15-yard line, bringing up a first down. The Bobcats would score on another run, giving them a 16-8 lead over the Colonels.
The rest of the first quarter would be a defensive battle — no moves on either offense could be brought in. That was until Bell County would score on a 39-yard run to bring it to the house for the Bobcats. This made the score 22-8 in favor of Bell County.
In the second quarter, the defensive lines went to work, but Whitley County started to lose steam right before halftime when Bell got to the 3-yard line. The Bobcats would finish that off with another touchdown, bringing the score to 30-8 with 3:27 left until halftime.
Whitley County was close to scoring, but the quarterback was sacked, and then fumbled the ball. Bell County recovered and took the ball 95 yards to the house to pad the lead going into halftime, 38-8.
In the second half, Whitley County made a huge comeback.
They gathered two onside kicks that led to two touchdowns.
The Whitley County offense was also showing out, making a huge play to start the second half, and bringing the score to 38-14.
Then the Colonels would recover an onside kick, which brought yet another Whitley County touchdown. This would cut their deficit to 38-20 to end the third quarter.
The Colonels didn’t stop there as they attempted yet another onside kick, and it was recovered. This led the Colonels to have a chance to comeback, scoring another touchdown to make it 38-28.
But the Bobcat defense wouldn’t let them score anymore, and forced a turnover on downs. Bell County would hang on for the 38-28 victory.
Bell County’s coach praised the effort from the Colonels saying, “This is the best I’ve seen Whitley play, they have an amazing quarterback.”
He went on to say, “The running back is tough as well, and the receivers made amazing catches to put them back in this ball game.”
He added, “Whitley County didn’t come to this game thinking they would lose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.