LONDON — No. 27 ranked North Laurel will welcome No. 22 ranked Southwestern into The Jungle this Friday in our Game of the Week.
North Laurel is currently 4-1 on the season. The Jaguars are coming fresh off a 43-0 shutout against crosstown rival South Laurel, and are looking to keep their win streak alive this Friday.
Southwestern is currently undefeated, going 5-0 on the season. The Warriors are coming off a 48-0 shutout win over Lincoln County.
For North Laurel, Tucker Warren has thrown 611 yards and six touchdown passes, all while completing nearly 50% of his passes. Ethan Gregory has given the team 624 rushing yards while scoring six touchdowns. Clay Morris has the defensive skills the Jaguars need, bringing in 51 tackles and being accountable for five quarterback sacks.
For Southwestern, Collin Burton has completed 75% of his passes, throwing for 543 yards and six touchdowns. Tanner Wright has rushed for 614 yards for 11 touchdowns. Lucas McKee is responsible for 40 tackles — two of them for a loss.
This game will make for an instant classic. It is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Laurel High School.
