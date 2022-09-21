LONDON — It's a rivalry that has turned heads and become one of the most well known rivalries in the state of Kentucky. North Laurel vs. South Laurel is the game most students look forward to in the area.
The festivities are endless — this year includes the Jaguar Alumni Group tailgate, beginning at 5:30 p.m., a pre-game pork chop dinner presented by the South Laurel basketball program and much more.
Thousands of spectators attend the event every year.
North Laurel is currently 3-1 on the season, while winning the last three straight games. The Jags have knocked off Johnson Central, Shelby Valley and Barren County. The only team North has fallen to is Bell County in the first matchup of the season.
South Laurel (0-5) is still trying to win their first game of the season. They have had problems with injuries that they are trying to overcome. They are a young team, mostly consisting of freshmen and sophomores.
The game is set to kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. at South Laurel High School.
