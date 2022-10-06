Game of the Week: Corbin vs. Knox Central

CORBIN — No. 8 ranked Corbin will host Knox Central (4-2) on Friday in our Game of the Week.
Corbin is currently undefeated (7-0). The Redhounds are coming off a hard fought victory against Simon Kenton, winning 38-36 last week.
The Panthers are fresh off a win against Bourbon County. They currently stand at 4-2 on the season, with their only losses coming to Harlan County and Paintsville.
Corbin is Ranked No. 2 in class 4A according to the Associated Press. The Redhounds are looking to stay undefeated, and have all sights set on a state title.
Knox Central has lots of momentum behind them, with victories over such teams as Bell County, South Laurel, and Clay County.
We will bring you updates throughout the game via the Times-Tribune social media.
