CORBIN — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats were able to pick up two big wins on Saturday to improve to 10-7 while snapping a three-game losing skid during the process.
Lynn Camp handed Wayne County a 17-4 loss while coming back to play a few hours against Barbourville on the road and defeating the Lady Tigers, 15-3.
Saturday’s Games
Game One
Lynn Camp 17, Wayne County 4
The Lady Wildcats finished with 10 hits and took advantage of seven walks during their 17-4 blitzing of Wayne County.
“The girls played a good game today,” Hendrix said. “They had one inning where they made some mistakes, but they were able to hold them the rest of the game. The girls' bats really came alive and had some really hard hits. Mady Roberts pitched another good game to pick up the win. We are finally at 100 percent and I believe we are getting into our groove.”
Olivia Dozier finished with three RBI, two runs scored and a hit in the win while Halle Mills had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI. Julia Shepherd finished with two hits and two RBI while Katie Miller was 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Chelsea Hendrickson finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Madyson Roberts and Catori Bunch both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Jorja Carnes drove in two runs and scored once while Alissa Crumpler and Abby Miller each scored.
Roberts picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only six hits and one earned run while striking out six batters.
Game Two
Lynn Camp 15, Barbourville 3
Jorja Carnes picked up a win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight batters while allowing only four hits and one earned run during Lynn Camp’s 15-3 win over Barbourville.
“Jorja Carnes pitched her first varsity game tonight and she did a great job,” Hendrix said. “The defense played great for her too. We looked good at the plate, too. Several players had line drive base hits. We were aggressive on the base paths and when we got players in scoring position, we were able to get them across the plate. I’m proud of how the girls played, and hopefully, this will get them some momentum. We have a busy week coming up and want to pick up some wins.”
The Lady Wildcats has four players finish with at least two hits in the win with Katie Miller leading the way with two hits and four RBI. Halle Mills finished with two hits and three runs scored while Madyson Roberts and Carnes each had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Olivia Dozier connected with a hit and finished with two RBI while Julia Shepherd, Allison Crumpler, and Chelsea Hendrickson each had a hit and an RBI apiece.
