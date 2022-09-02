CORBIN — Corbin’s own Frank Selvy has been selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
During his days as a Redhound, Selvy led the Redhounds to the 1950 Sweet Sixteen, and was named to the all-state team that season.
Selvy is most remembered for scoring 100 points against Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954. He also was the first player in NCAA history to score 1,000 points in a career — and he was the first to average more than 40 points per game.
Selvy went on to play nine seasons in the NBA, and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1954 NBA draft. He became a two-time NBA All-Star (1955 and 1962). He went on to play for the Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks, Minneapolis Lakers, New York Knicks, Syracuse Nationals, and then again for the Los Angeles Lakers.
While he was playing for Furman he was named, First-Team All-American in 1954, two-time SoCon Player of the Year, and led the NCAA in scoring in his final two seasons at the school.
The NCB Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.