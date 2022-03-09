LEXINGTON — Meade County extended its win streak to 11 games, and advanced to quarterfinal action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Girls Tournament after rallying in the fourth quarter to knock off Boyd County, 53-46.
The Lady Waves (28-6) trailed throughout the contest and faced a 40-31 deficit heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lady Lions, 22-6, in the fourth quarter to pick up the seven-point victory.
Freshman Peyton Bradley led Meade County with 23 points and five rebounds while Katie Durbin followed with a 10-point scoring effort. The Lady Waves overcame a 16-of-50 shooting effort from the floor by knocking down 15-of-17 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Boyd County (21-12) was limited to a 13-of-44 shooting effort, including going 5-of-20 from 3-point range. Audrey Biggs led the Lady Lions with 17 points and nine rebounds while Emilee Neese hit five 3-point baskets and finished with 15 points. Jasmine Jordan turned in a double-double, scoring 11 points while pulling down 11 boards.
Boyd County took control of the game early in the first quarter as Jordan and Biggs combined to score 11 points. Jordan connected on all six of her free-throw attempts while Biggs added an old-fashioned 3-point play, allowing the Lady Lions to take an 11-7 lead into the second quarter.
Meade County was trailing 11-4 until Bradley knocked down a 3-point basket at the buzzer. She scored five points in the opening period.
Neese caught the hot hand for Boyd County in the second quarter. She hit consecutive 3-point baskets to give the Lady Lions a 17-9 advantage with 6:08 remaining in the first half.
Meade County’s Crawley followed with a basket to make the score, 17-11, but another 3-point basket by Neese combined with four points by Biggs pushed Boyd County’s advantage to 25-11 with 4:24 left.
Meade County’s Mattie Clanton hit a 3-point basket to make the score 25-14 but two free throws by Biggs at the end of the half gave Boyd County a 29-16 lead.
Biggs led the Lady Lions with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the first half while Neese had nine points. Boyd County hit 8-of-24 shot attempts, including a 3-of-11 effort from behind the arc.
Bradley led the Lady Waves with five points while Babb and Crawley each scored four points apiece while Meade County hit 6-of-23 shot attempts from the floor.
The Lady Waves began to chip away at their deficit in the third quarter despite seeing Neese hit her fifth 3-point basket during the period. Neece’s 3-pointer gave Boyd County a 35-21 advantage with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter. Meade County started fighting back after 3-pointers from Bradley and Aubrey Hardesty made the score 37-29 at the 2:27 mark.
Both teams traded baskets during the final two minutes as the Lady Lions took a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Waves opened the final quarter with a 10-0 run that saw them take a 41-40 advantage with 4:18 left in regulation after a basket from Katie Durbin. Boyd County finally ended its scoring drought of more than five minutes when Biggs scored her 15th point with 3:10 remaining to give her team a 42-41 edge.
That would be the final time the Lady Lions led in the contest.
A basket by Durbin gave her team a 43-42 advantage with 2:33 remaining, and then a technical foul combined with a one-and-one situation allowed Meade County to pull away.
The Lady Lions’ Jordan picked up her fourth and fifth fouls after receiving a technical while also being called for a foul with 1:54 left in regulation that led to made free throws by Medley and Bradley, making the score 47-44.
Bradley added four more free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win for the Lady Waves.
Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Girls State Tournament
First Round
Meade County 53, Boyd County 46
Meade County 7 9 15 22 53
Boyd County 11 18 11 6 46
Meade County (53) — Hardesty 3, Babb 4, Clanton 3, Bradley 23, Durbin 10, Medley 6, Crawley 4.
Boyd County (46) — Bartrum 1, Jordan 11, Neese 15, Biggs 17, Stevens 2.
