OWENSBORO — The Corbin Lady Redhounds turned in a fourth-place finish during their stay in the Kentucky 2A Fastpitch State Tournament, posting a 1-2 record while getting a win over Pike Central.
The Lady Redhounds (10-9) fell to eventual champion Lexington Catholic, 15-0, on Friday before dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker to Calloway County during Saturday’s third-place game.
“Well, we came to the state to face some of the best competition in the state and I really couldn’t be prouder of my team,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We are leaving here fourth in the state in 2A. “We very well could have won today’s game it came down to the seventh inning, we were tied 2-2 against Calloway County.
“Shelby (Stewart) pitched one heck of a game today and my girls came to play,” she added. “Good defense was happening on both teams and both of us were fighting for every run. They were able to get one on and the one run they needed but not from a hit just a dropped third strike that just actually took an awkward bounce and allowed that one run to score. Just a weird last play that would have been out three. We battled with Calloway County, who was only beaten by one run by Warren East, who went on to the championship game to play against an amazing Lexington Catholic team. But hey, that is the game we play, the game we love.
“You will win and lose but to be facing the state’s best teams and come out as we did, I’m so proud,” she continued. “Kallie Housley was stellar on the mound for us and picked us up Friday’s games, and my girls were able to level up to the competition and just find hits and work. Anela Sanders worked behind the plate to catch three of my pitchers this weekend and made some outstanding plays for us, one of which was an outstanding double off a pop-up bunt that caught the runner off guard and she turned the double play picking her off at first. She helped her pitcher, Kallie, shut down a runner, who could have tied with us but they shut Pike Central down and got the win. This was the best experience for my team. Our girls are already talking about making it back here next year. You just can’t beat what they were able to learn and how they will grow from this weekend. Way to represent Lady Redhounds and let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Saturday’s Game
Consolation Finals
Calloway County 3, Corbin 2
The Lady Redhounds hung tough throughout their matchup with Calloway County before falling, 3-2.
Corbin fell behind 2-0 but tied the game at two apiece in the bottom of the third after a two-run hit by Kaila Stidham. The game remained tied until the top of the seventh when Calloway County scored the eventual game-winning run.
Shelby Stewart pitched the entire game for Corbin, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters.
The Lady Redhounds were limited to only two hits in the loss with Stidham collecting one of those while Alayna Reynolds connected with a double.
“Shelby pitched one heck of a game, great spin and movement and she had a defense to back her up,“ Stidham said. “I shifted my girls a little today, we were without Kallie, but I moved Kaila Stidham over to third and she was able to clean house there and be a senior leader on the field backing up her pitcher and team and when we finally had bases loaded with two outs, Kaila came up huge with the shot that tied up the game with a line-drive shot to left field to score two, and put us on the board today.”
Friday’s Games
Kentucky Class 2A Fastpitch State Tournament
Semifinals
Lexington Catholic 15, Corbin 0
Corbin ran into one of the best pitchers in the state along with one of the best hitting teams during its 15-0 loss to Lexington Catholic on Friday.
The Lady Redhounds has hopes of advancing to the Kentucky 2A Fastpitch State Tournament title game but were no-hit by Hammonds while the Lady Knights finished with 14 hits.
Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammonds tossed four innings of no-hit ball while striking out three batters. She also did damage at the plate, connecting with a home run while delivering two hits and three RBI.
Teammate Ava Emmert went 4-for-4 at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Danni Foley took the loss for Corbin, allowing 10 hits, and nine earned runs in two innings of work while Kallie Housley tossed two innings, surrendering four hits, and three earned runs.
First Round
Corbin 2, Pike Central 1
Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds stared at a 1-0 deficit until the bottom of the fifth inning before finally taking control of Friday’s first-round matchup with Pike Central in the Kentucky 2A Fastpitch Tournament.
A sacrifice fly hit by Anela Sanders in the bottom of the fifth inning turned out to be all Corbin needed as both Shelby Stewart and Raegan Walker scored and Kallie Housley dominated in the pitcher’s circle during the Lady Redhounds’ 2-1 win.
Housley dominated throughout the game, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters.
Corbin was limited to only three hits but managed to do just enough to secure the win. Dannie Foley, Shelby Stewart, and Walker had the Lady Redhounds’ lone hits.
