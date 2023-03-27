CORBIN — For three and a half innings, Lynn Camp’s 51st District matchup with Barbourville was close.
But then came the bottom of the fourth.
When the bottom of the fourth began, the Lady Wildcats held a 4-2 advantage against the Lady Tigers, but then exploded for 14 runs to cruise to an easy 18-2 victory.
The 18-run output is the most Lynn Camp (4-3) has scored this season. The Lady Wildcats outhit Barbourville (0-5), 12-4, while taking advantage of five errors.
“The first couple of innings, we were popping the ball up and once we adjusted to the speed, we started hitting line drives and getting on base and scoring runs,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “Lauren Partin and Emma Burnette both had big games at the plate.
“Jorja Carnes pitched a great game. She was hitting her locations and threw a four-hitter,” she added. “Our defense played better this game, too. This is the first game in a while where we played a complete game. I’m proud of how well they played.”
Jorja Carnes received the win, pitching four innings while scattering four hits, and allowing only one earned run. She also struck out seven batters.
Lynn Camp’s bats delivered five extra base hits with four of those going for triples.
Lauren Partin connected with a double and a triple while driving in four runs, and scoring three times. Emma Burnette finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Allison Messer had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Julie Moore finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored while Cambree Prewitt totaled a hit, two RBI, and a run scored. Haylie Gray had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Chelsea Hendrickson collected a hit, and scored twice. Carnes finished with a hit, and scored once while Lily Henize scored twice.
The Lady Wildcats will host Clay County Tuesday.
