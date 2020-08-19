CORBIN — Dakota Patterson’s stock continues to rise as the 6-3, 200-pound Corbin Redhound sophomore is now ranked as the state’s top player in the class of 2023 rankings along with being ranked 94th nationally and the No. 14 ranked receiver.
But that’s not all, the four-star recruit already has offers from the Kentucky, EKU, and West Virginia.
“Being the top ranked player is a blessing to me,” Patterson said. “I love to see my hard work finally paying off and I can’t wait to show it this season. “To me, being a four-star recruit is amazing but I just wanna keep working and stay focused to try and get that five-star,” he added. “My recruiting experience, so, far has been great and I love all the schools I get to experience. The schools I have gotten offers from so far are Kentucky, West Virginia, and EKU. I’m very happy to receive offers from all of these schools. It just shows that my work is paying off.”
Patterson finished his freshman campaign at Corbin with 33 catches for 585 yards and seven touchdowns.
Redhound coach Tommy Greer said he believes Patterson’s best football is ahead of him.
“Dakota is a physical gifted player who has all of the potential in the world,” he said. “We are excited for the opportunities that he has in front of him and look forward to watching him grow as a young man and player over the next three years.
“Wherever Dakota decides to attend, colleges will get a player who could project at several different positions,” he added. “We believe Dakota’s best football is ahead of him.”
Currently, Patterson said he doesn’t have a particular school he’d prefer to go to, but he does want to attend a college that has good academics and a good athletic program and staff.
“I don’t really have a preferred school,” he said. “I’m just happy to get offered from anywhere.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a part in slowing down some of Patterson’s recruiting.
“I was suppose to go visit a few colleges this summer and did not get to,” he said. “It made it harder for people to actually meet me in person but it’s been alright so far.”
Patterson said he doesn’t feel a lot of pressure going into his sophomore season at Corbin but also acknowledged he needs to continue to improve.
“The only pressure I really have is to just preform to the level I know I can and don’t drop down to other people’s level,” he said. “I feel that i have to improve my all around game. Whether it is route running or catching or speed and agility. I just want to get better all around each year I progress.”
With the high school football season right around the corner, Patterson said he’s ready to play with hopes in the future of continuing to play at the college level and professionally.
“I’m ready to start playing football right now,” he admitted. “I miss it so much and I can’t wait to play. My main goal this year is to get my team to a state championship.“
