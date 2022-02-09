CORBIN — Four players scored in double figures as Lynn Camp improved to 16-8 after defeating Pineville on Wednesday, 69-46.
The win also improved the Wildcats to 2-2 against 51st District teams, and 7-4 versus regional opponents.
Lynn Camp started the first quarter red-hot by taking an 18-8 advantage, and the Wildcats continued to pour it on during the next three quarters.
Rodney Clarke’s squad led 36-22 at halftime and 56-38 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Mountain Lions, 13-8 during the game’s final eight minutes.
Gavin Allen continued his impressive play, scoring 20 points for Lynn Camp while Micah Engle added 18 points. Duane Sparks finished with 17 points while Maison Prater scored 12 points.
The Wildcats will be back in action Friday on the road against Whitley County. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Lynn Camp 69, Pineville 46
Pineville 8. 14. 16. 8—46
Lynn Camp. 18. 18. 20. 13—69
Pineville (46) — Thompson 30, Biliter 4, Moser 3, Caldwell 9.
Lynn Camp (69) — Allen 20, Engle 18, Sparks 17, Prater 12, Walters 2.
