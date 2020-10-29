LOG MOUNTAIN — Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their dominance in the 13th Region by capturing their fourth consecutive region championship on Thursday.
The Lady Redhounds (14-5) won a four-set battle (25-20, 21-25, 25-10, and 25-20) against rival Whitley County, advancing them to state tournament play.
Corbin improved to 3-0 against Whitley County this season and is now an impressive 62-2 against regional competition during its four-year reign as region champs.
Thursday’s match marked the second time in two weeks the two teams had played each other with Corbin surviving a five-set thriller during the 50th District Tournament.
Whitley County finishes the season with a 14-4 mark after winning its first two games in region tournament play before falling to the Lady Redhounds during the region finals.
A complete story will be in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
