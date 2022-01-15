University of Kentucky's legendary men's basketball coach Joe B. Hall died Saturday morning. He was 93.
Current coach John Calipari posted to social media Saturday morning that "Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball."
The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball later posted, "It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B."
