Former Corbin Redhound standout Frank Selvy will be inducted into the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame on July 24 at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown.
Selvy was an outstanding player for the Corbin Redhounds in 1949 and 1950. He was named to the All-State Team in 1950 while leading Corbin to a third place finish in the Sweet 16.
Selvy was a sleeper recruit that woke up Coach Adolph Rupp when he watched him play at the East-West All Star Game in 1950. University of Kentucky followed with a scholarship offer, but Frank was loyal to his Furman commitment.
The rest is basketball history.
He had a stellar All-American college career and a 100-point scoring game. Selvy was the Kentucky player who got away and found fertile ground in South Carolina. He was the No. 1 draft choice for the Minneapolis Lakers and would one day play in the Los Angeles Laker backcourt with Jerry West.
