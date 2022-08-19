WILLIAMSBURG — Zeke Eier’s first year as head coach of the Whitley County Colonel football program had many ups and downs, but in the end, his team improved each week with hopes of carrying over into more success this fall.
The Colonels finished with a 2-9 mark but advanced to the Class 5A playoffs and were competitive in all of their district matchups.
“Right now, we are focused on being the best version of ourselves,” Eier said. “I believe that you either get better or worse each day. Our kids have bought into that mentality and have done a great job of pushing each other through spring ball, workouts and practice. We have our goals as a team of what we want to accomplish this season, but for now we are focused on the details that will help us achieve those goals.
“I really like the team that we have here at Whitley,” he added. “We were young last year and played a lot of guys that did not have varsity experience last year. Those guys are a year older and now have experience. Our kids are excited for this season. They love each other and it shows by their commitment to their teammates.”
With six starters returning on offense, Whitley County is looking to improve on its 22.3 scoring average from last season.
“We return three starting offensive linemen in Kendell Jackson, Ryan Steely and Ethan Renfro,” Eier said. “Bracken Castle also brings a ton of experience. Those guys have done a great job of buying into the off-season program and look for them to lead us upfront.
“Mason Croley and Caden Rose return in the backfield and are productive with the ball in their hands,” he added. “We have a lot of guys who can carry the ball — Andrew Stack, Christian Grubb, Sam Haynes, Aaron Van Hook, Dee Parker, Hunter Smith and Jason Henry can all get carries and be productive with the ball in their hands. That depth will help us this year. Sam Harp returns at receiver after breaking multiple school records.
“Bryson Potter, Kory Rowe, John Croley and Donavan Alsip will also contribute this year,” Eier continued. “Tye Hamblin will take over the reigns at quarterback. He has had a great spring and gets better everyday. He is a tremendous athlete who we look to create explosive plays for use with his arm and legs.”
The Colonels defense returns (10 starters) tons of talent back from last season.
“We are fortunate to have so many starters back and guys who are great leaders and playmakers for us on the defensive side of the ball,” Eier said. “Christian Grubb returns at linebacker after leading our team in tackles last year. Chris Cureton will have a big year for us. He ended up starting over half the season for us last year as a freshman. Sam Haynes and Aaron Van Hook are very athletic and make a lot of plays for us and will have big years for us at strong safety. Brad Bisschop captains us in the secondary. He is a smart and talented football player who helps keep everyone on the same page.
“Jaxon Storms, Donavan Alsip, John Croley and Dee Parker are great athletes and will play corner,” he added. “Upfront Kendell Jackson, Ryan Steely, Ethan Renfro, Blake Bowery, Ethan Woods, and Chaseton Potter are all hard nosed kids that play hard every snap. They will set the tone for us up front defensively.”
Eier said he looks to improve the Colonels’ special teams from last season. Whitley County made big plays on special teams but also gave up big plays as well.
“Special teams is critical and sways the outcomes of many games,” Eier said. “We have more depth this year on our team and I believe that will help us turn special teams into a weapon for us. Mason Croley returns as our punter and Ryan Steely returns as our kicker.”
Eier feels his team’s speed could be an advantage for Whitley County this season while injuries remain a concern.
“We worked tirelessly this off season on getting faster,” he said. “Our lineman can all run and are good in space too. I also think that we have tough kids here at Whitley County. That grit and tenacity I feel like is our calling card and I love how hard our kids play.
Eier added, “Like most high school teams, injuries are always a concern. Luckily, we are deeper this year than last.”
The Colonels’ schedule is another tough one that will have Whitley County battle-tested and prepared for a rough and tough district.
“There are no easy games on our schedule,” Eier admitted. “We play teams that perennially make deep playoff runs. With our schedule we have to be ready to play every week. We will focus on going 1-0 each week.
“Winning our district is our goal,” he added. “That is a tough goal to accomplish considering how tough our district is. All the schools are extremely talented and we will have to bring our A game every Friday night. I am excited about Whitley County football this year. Our kids are awesome, hard working and dedicated. I can’t wait to watch all their hard work pay off under those Friday night lights.”
