On their third head coach in three years, the South Laurel Cardinals are ready to usher in a new era of football under first-year coach Allen Mitchell.
Mitchell takes over the program after being an assistant since 2018. He was hired when former Coach Jep Irwin took the job as athletic director for the school. Since then, Mitchell said his focus has been continuing to build his kids through their weight program and keeping the familiarity and comfortability within the program.
“This is my first year as the head coach, but this is my fifth year with our guys,” said Mitchell. “I’m excited about this opportunity and getting started this year. Physically, we are not even close to what we were last year. We have spent a lot of time in the weight room. We are bigger, stronger, and faster.”
With a team that has just five seniors and quite a bit of inexperience, Mitchell said he has made some minor changes this season, but he wanted to keep things comfortable for the teams. The biggest change has been bulking up the run game on the offensive side of the ball.
“We only have five seniors. The team has adapted but we have not made any significant changes. We added some more run game stuff from my background, and we kept most of the passing game,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know if it will translate to more wins, but we are significantly better. I am pleased with where we are.”
The Cardinals will have a core group of players on the offensive side that they will rely upon to move the chains and make big plays. It all starts up front with guard Tate Anderson. Anderson is making the move from center to left guard and has emerged as one of the top players on the team.
“I think Tate Anderson is going to be one of the top offensive linemen anywhere in Southeastern Kentucky,” said Mitchell. “He will be a two-way player for us. I’m looking for an outstanding year from him.”
Playing behind Anderson will be quarterback Jimmy Mitchell and running back Brad Elza. Ashton Garland will be the featured wide receiver in the offense, along with playmakers Hunter Bundy, Gage Larkey, and Jackson Hammack.
Garland led the team in receiving last year, accumulating 503 yards and 10 touchdowns on 31 receptions. Elza had over 400 total yards last year as both a runner and a pass-catcher.
Mitchell said that he has been happy with the progress of the offense up to this point in the preseason and thinks they have enough playmakers on that side of the ball to put up some points this season.
“I’m looking for big things from some of our guys on offense. Brad Elza at running back can run the ball and also catch it out of the backfield. When Ashton Garland is fully healthy, he is a very tough matchup on the outside for anyone,” said Mitchell. “We have several other guys who run well and can catch the ball. We have a great set of playmakers.”
Defensively, the Cardinals are looking for players to step up, as they are not as experienced on that side of the ball. Mitchell, who is now playing quarterback, led them in tackles a year ago from his Sam linebacker position. He will lead the linebacker corps once again.
Hammock will move to defensive end and has been showing a lot of promise at the new position. Malachi Bailey is another linebacker who will be relied upon this year, and freshman Elijah Roark will join Garland in the secondary.
“My son, Jimmy Mitchell, led us in tackles last year, but we’re also playing him at quarterback. We’re going to play him as much as we can on defense. He’s a good linebacker and has been a leader for us there,” said Mitchell. “Jackson Hammack is a senior and he will be playing defensive end for us. He has been outstanding upfront playing defensive line for the first time.”
While Mitchell is confident in the players and scheme they have on both offense and defense, it is how they approach each practice and game that will determine this team’s success. Mitchell said he has a team filled with players who want to play the game of football.
“When the change in coaches was announced, we went out and practiced and had a great practice that day. We hit the ground running,” said Mitchell. “For them, it was a seamless transition as it should be in our situation. I’ve been with most of these kids since they were in middle school. They are just a bunch of kids who love the game of football. They would have played no matter who the coach was.”
Knowing his team so well, Mitchell is challenging them to up the level of intensity this year. His message to them is to choose to compete on every rep, in practice and in games. If they do that, he knows they’ll continue to improve and the results will take care of themselves.
“Our message to our kids is that we want them to compete every rep in practice, every rep in every game. We want them to compete everywhere,” said Mitchell. “Our goal is to win 10 games. We’re going to compete in everything we do and good things will happen.”
