CORBIN — With six starters returning on offense, and defense, Corbin coach Tom Greer is ready to see if his team can make a deep run in postseason play while also making a run at the Class 4A state title.
The Redhounds posted a 12-1 mark last season, went 10-0 in regular season play but fell in the regional finals, 34-13, to Johnson Central.
“We have a team that has a tremendous amount of depth and players that compete daily to win a starting spot,” Greer said. “They all know that on our team, there are no legacy spots. This type of work ethic will allow us to compete week in and week out and will open up opportunities to win big games.
“Winning championships requires keeping your eye on every incremental goal and choosing next steps based on your previous performance,” he added.
Greer likes what he sees out of his team currently, suggesting that this year’s version is working as hard as any team that he has been associated with.
“We are physically as strong as could be possible right now and feel that our conditioning has been targeted and on point,” he said. “But now at this phase, players are continually looking to put the pads on and move to playing the game.”
The offense returns a ton of experience for Greer to work with, and the same can be said about the defense.
“Quarterback Cameron Combs is a three-year starter and brings a ton of experience to the field,” Greer said. “Zander Curry, Hunter Newberry and Carter Stewart are returning as wide receivers and that gives us an opportunity to throw it at any time and stretch the field vertically. We also return two outstanding linemen in Franklin West and Eli Bolton that can dominate their opponent, and both did a really nice job in doing that last year. “
The defensive side of the ball looks to be strong again. Corbin recorded four shutouts last season while limiting opponents to only 12.1 points per game.
“We return six starters on defense — Mikey Neal our leading tackler last season, Zayne Hammack, Brody Wells, Jacob Baker, Troy Faulkner, and Sean Brummett,” Greer said. “All six of those guys are really hardnosed and will strike you and love to play very physical. We can be a very defensive team.”
Special teams is going to play a big role in the Redhounds’ success, too.
“We are blessed to have the No. 1 punter in the state and one of the top kickers in the country,” Greer said. “Jacob Baker is a weapon and did an amazing job for us last season and has worked even harder this summer to continue that success. We have several guys that will return on special teams beside Jacob Baker, and those guys are Blake Lawson, Anthony Myers, Dawson Coffee, Joey Horvath, Sam Farmer and Evan Baker.”
Greer likes his team’s depth entering the season since Covid-19 lingers as a concern.
“Our overall team depth at each position will pay dividends for the Redhounds this season and great leadership out of a very solid senior class.
“Covid-19 has been a concern for the past three years, because you can have a player put into quarantine at anytime.”
Greer said he’s anxious to see how his team will
do after preparing another tough schedule.
“We play a very tough schedule this season and will continue to do that as long as I am in charge of this program,” he said. “Teams must be battle-tested to be prepared for the playoffs. We can teach, coach and hypothesize (as we do) but kids must eventually have experiencing applying all of this in actual play. Our schedule is as tough as anyone’s in the state and we have to arrive ready and solid each week to meet the demands of the schedule.”
Corbin will look to continue its district dominance but will have to get past teams such as Knox Central, Wayne County, and Lincoln County.
“Our district makeup is strong comparatively across the state, which means all teams will be tested each week,” Greer said. “The Redhounds will have to be hitting on all cylinders come district play time to give ourselves a chance at winning championships. The level of play across the teams in our district is fairly close. I imagine that every game will be a true battle. It really is a solid district from top to bottom.
“Along with my staff, my mindset has always been every year that my team has a great shot at a championship,” he added. “We set this as a summative goal and then work to meet each smaller goal along the way. Successful coaches will tell you that with all you can do and plan, there are always circumstances that are out of our control.”
