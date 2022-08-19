When it comes to Williamsburg football, there is no rebuilding. They only reload, and it looks like 2022 could be a season that the Yellow Jackets are fully loaded.
Coach Jerry Herron has built one of the most consistent and top-notch programs in all of Kentucky, with a run in Class A that is rivaled by very few. With an offense that drives defensive coordinators crazy and a defense that is always on attack, the Yellow Jackets have a fun style of play that keeps their roster filled with kids wanting to take the field.
Last year, Williamsburg lost 13 seniors from their 8-4 squad that lost in the regional finals to eventual state champs, Pikeville. Losing that many seniors will require new players to step up this season, Herron said that he believes Williamsburg’s approach to practice helps prepare his kids for these types of situations.
“The biggest thing we do is practice like we play. We practice at a very fast level of play. We play multiple kids in multiple positions,” said Herron. “Anytime we lose someone to injury or graduation or any reason, it is next man up. Whether it’s the middle of the season or offseason, that is always our mentality.”
The Yellow Jackets will not need the next man to step up when it comes to quarterback play this season. Returning starter Sydney Bowen will be back to lead the Williamsburg offense after a stellar season as a junior in 2021.
Last season, Bowen finished with 2,251 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns, as he was one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the entire state. Herron said Bowen has improved since last year, and bringing back former Williamsburg quarterback Dalton Sizemore to coach the position has helped in that improvement.
“He is doing a remarkable job this summer — reading coverages, making decisions — he has been solid. He is instrumental in everything we’re doing,” said Herron. “We brought back former quarterback Dalton Sizemore to coach quarterbacks this year and that has helped, as well.”
Bowen will have a stable of running backs and several skilled players to make plays for the Yellow Jackets’ offense this season. In the backfield will be the trio of Hunter Thomas, Bronson Bates, and Peyton Tye. Out wide, Williamsburg brings back Ben Hale, Clayton McFarland, Cade Hatcher, Jordan Perkins, Nate Goodin, and Matt Davis.
“I’m really excited about where we are offensively. This is one of the fastest teams we have had,” said Herron. “This is the first time we have had three backs as capable as the three we have. They run the ball well and they do a good job blocking. We have some good wide receivers who have a chance to make some big plays for us.”
The Yellow Jackets will also bring back an experienced offensive line, anchored by all-stater Connor Lay. Jordan Hurst, Alex Gamble, Joe West, and Zach Bowen will round out the front line. Herron said he expects a big year from his guys up front.
On the defensive side of the ball, Williamsburg will have several players who will play both ways. Zach Bowen will return at nose guard, while Lay, Gamble, Hurst, and West will all factor in on the defensive line. Thomas, Bates, Tye, and Mason Powers will line up at the linebacker position, while Hale, Hatcher, Perkins, and Cooper Prewitt will play in the defensive secondary.
Bates led the team in tackles a year ago, totaling 104, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Hatcher led the team in turnovers with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Herron said the philosophy of his defense is to play disciplined and attack the ball. With the crew returning in 2022, that should be no problem.
“We are playing a lot of guys on the defensive line right now, and we expect all of those guys to contribute,” said Herron. “We will be physical, and strong, and fast at the linebacker positions this year, and we have some returners in the secondary. I think our kids will play fast and attack the ball, like we expect them to.”
Williamsburg will enter the season once again as one of the top teams in Class A this year. They will open the season with a game versus Oneida, Tenn. at Corbin in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic, before taking on a non-district schedule of Middlesboro, Leslie County, Somerset, and Sayre. They’ll play Harlan, Pineville, and Lynn Camp in district play, before wrapping up the season against Perry County Central.
