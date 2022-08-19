LONDON — A familiar face was hired to become the seventh head coach in the history of the North Laurel football program after former coach Chris Larkey’s resignation last winter.
Former Whitley County and South Laurel football coach Jason Chappell was hired to lead North Laurel, and he’s ready to get things started.
Chappell’s most recent head coaching stint was at Pineville, leading them to an 8-4 record this past fall while reaching the second round of the Class A playoffs.
He takes over a talented team that posted an 8-4 mark last season while reaching the Class 5A playoffs.
“I have high expectations for every team I coach,” Chappell said. “Lots of key players from last year’s team return and people close to every program expect you to win every year. Just the way it is with coaching.
“I think we have to worry about having a great week of practice next week,” he added. “We cannot control what anyone thinks about us. We have to prepare the best that we know how, each and every day.”
Chappell feels like he and his coaching staff have built a good relationship with their players since taking over.
“Respect and trust are things that don’t just happen because you want them to,” he said. “Generally, those things take time to build. I feel like our players have done anything and everything that I have asked them to do thus far. I’m looking forward to building on our relationships throughout the season.”
When it comes to offense, the Jaguars are looking to pick up where they left off last season.
Defensively, Chappell feels his squad will be strong once again.
“Offensively, we will be very similar to what they did last season,” he said. “Coach PJ Warren, who was the offensive coordinator last season, and I have spent a lot of time together to merge some of the things that were good to them and some of the things my teams have been good at. Defensively, North has always been very good so I hope we look very similar to how they looked a year ago.
“We have a good bunch of kids,” he added. “They come to work with almost a chip on their shoulder. I think they want to be really, really good.”
Chappell returns five starters on offense, which includes junior quarterback Tucker Warren.
“Obviously, Tucker Warren is very special,” Chappell said. “I’ve been blessed to coach some good quarterbacks, and he is right at the top of the list. “I actually told Ricky Bowling the other day that I thought Tucker might be better than he was.
“Gabe Claybrook at left tackle is also an outstanding player,” he added. “He has prototypical size and footspeed for a Division I tackle.”
The defense returns seven starters, including Austin Johnson, who led the state in sacks last season as a sophomore.
“The two that jump off the page at you are Austin Johnson at defensive end, and Jack Chappell at outside linebacker. Both are dynamic, both are rangy, and both can play in space,” Chappell said. “Other game changers are Clay Morris at defensive tackles, Treyshawn Holmes Evans at line backer, and John Begley at defensive back.
“We have a dedicated special teams coordinator, and we probably allocate around 35 to 40 minutes of every practice to special teams,” he added. “This is an area where we have to play well. Collier Mills is our kicker, Gabe Claybrook is our long snapper and John Begley is our punter.”
Chappell said physical size and strength are just some of the strengths his team had.
“Solid quarterback play, overall team defense, and team speed on defense are the other,” he added. “The biggest concern I have is overall depth. We have some spots where we have good depth and other sports where we are razor thin,” Chappell said. “So we have to really be in great shape, do a great job in our strength and conditioning program and do everything in our power to stay as healthy as possible.”
Another hard schedule will test the Jaguars right out of the gate.
“Our schedule is very difficult. Honestly, I was left with an open date and had to fill it,” Chappell said. “I do think adding Boyle County as a scrimmage opponent, and having Johnson Central as a regular season opponent, will certainly help us grow as a team.”
The big question is, can North Laurel make a run at the district crown this season.
“I think our district is extremely competitive,” Chappell admitted. I’m not certain where we fit, I just know that the goal is to win it. I have great respect for PC and PSW as they have been really good for years. Furthermore, I believe all the teams in our district will be really well coached. I think the winner of our district will be a top fine team in class 5A.
“I really love this team,” he added. “I Love their work ethic, love their attitude and really love how they play. I’m excited to see what we are able to do in 2022.”
