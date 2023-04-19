STEARNS — The defending 13th Region champions are rolling, and that could be an understatement.
Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds captured their ninth win in dominating fashion with their 17-0 win over McCreary Central.
Just how impressive has Corbin been during its current win streak?
The Lady Redhounds have outscored their opponents, 110-11, during the process while recording five shutouts.
Pitcher Danni Foley was on top of her game once again, tossing five innings while limiting the Lady Raiders to only one hit, and striking out 11 batters.
Corbin scored three runs in the first inning before adding four more in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead. The Lady Redhounds exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning before adding three more runs in the fifth inning.
“My Lady Redhounds are continuing to work and win,” Stidham said. “We grabbed a road win today against McCreary 17-0 in 5 innings. Danni Foley continues to be stellar on the mound, striking out 11 and only allowing one hit. She is really working and doing everything we ask of her every game, she doesn’t care to throw whatever pitch and trust to throw what we need her to and we trust her to throw as well.
“We have really worked hard to build good rapport with our pitchers and they are willing to work and do whatever we ask of them, not to mention we have Anela Sanders behind the plate catching each of them which are all different and such a task,” she added. “But that’s part of what I love about my team. They truly are a team, they work for and with each other, it isn’t a one-man show or a one-man team, everyone can and will back the other up and you have to have that if you want to win.”
Foley was also perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, and two RBI.
Raegan Walker was 3-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored while Alayna Reynolds had two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Anela Sanders finished with two hits and two RBI while Morgan Hicks had two hits and two runs scored.
Kallie Housley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Alana Stidham had a hit, an RBI, and scored twice.
Raegan Hinkle drove in two runs while Bailey Stewart had a hit and a run scored. Kennedie Guiher drove in a run in the win.
“These ladies came up big at the plate — Foley, Walker, Hicks, Housley, Reynolds, Sanders, Stewart, and Stidham,” Stidham said. “Eight Lady Redhounds collecting at least a hit or multiple hits for 17 hits on the night and 15 RBI. My girls are playing as a team and I am more proud of that than anything else, when one makes a mistake or has a misstep they have each others' backs, we learn to wipe it, grow from it, and we don’t allow it to consume us or make us who we are, we learn and move on.
“Mistakes will happen, that’s the game of softball, these girls internalize everything, but the coolest thing ever is watching them pick each other up and within moments they are cheering one another on and we are ready to go,” she added. “Great win, love my team. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.