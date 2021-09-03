CORBIN — Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds made a statement to the rest of Class 4A during Friday’s Grace Health Bowl against top-ranked Franklin County that they are primed and ready to make a run at their first state title since 1982.
The Redhounds jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, silencing the Eagles’ offensive attack by picking up a 27-7 victory.
Franklin County entered Friday’s game averaging 52 points a contest but couldn’t get on track against a stingy Corbin defense.
The Redhounds improved to 3-0 while the Flyers fell to 2-1. Corbin will attempt to remain unbeaten Friday when the Redhounds travel to face/off against Pulaski County.
Corbin struck first behind the leg of Jacob Baker, whose 44-yard field goal at the 3:55 mark of the first quarter gave the Redhounds a 3-0 advantage.
Greer’s squad continued to dominate the early action and take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter after Seth Mills hit Brody Wells for a six-yard touchdown pass with 7.6 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Franklin County needed a score in the worst way during its following drive and the Flyers got just that as Kaden Moorman’s one-yard touchdown run at the 8:48 mark of the second quarter made the score, 10-7.
Corbin put some breathing room between itself and Franklin County right before halftime as Mills capped off another scoring drive with a three-are touchdown run to give the Redhounds a 17-7 edge at halftime.
Greer’s squad continued to pad its lead in the second half. Another long drive by Corbin was capped off by Mills, who raced six yards for a touchdown while increasing the Redhounds’ advantage to 24-7 with 7:37 left in the third quarter. Another field goal by Baker with 8:36 left in regulation gave Corbin a 27-7 cushion.
Corbin’s defense sealed the deal by holding Franklin County scoreless in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.