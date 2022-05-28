LONDON — The Corbin Redhounds were staring at an 7-8 record heading into their first 50th District game during mid-April, and many prognosticators didn’t know if Cody Philpot’s squad had what it took to capture the 13th Region Tournament Baseball championship.
But things changed on April 12, Corbin (26-12) recorded a 5-3 win over South Laurel, and preceded to go 6-0 against 50th District competition during regular season play while posting a 19-4 record which included Saturday’s 9-1 win over Middlesboro in the 13th Region Baseball Tournament championship game.
The Redhounds proved they were the best team in the 13th Region by outscoring their opponents, 24-3, during regional tournament play.
Corbin took charge early against the Yellow Jackets, scoring two runs and never looking back.
Middlesboro cut its deficit to 2-1 in the second inning, and never got any closer as the Redhounds scored a run in the bottom of the second, three runs in the bottom of the third, one run in the bottom of the fourth and two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert silenced the Yellow Jackets’ bats throughout the game, tossing six and two/thirds of an inning while allowing four hits, and no earned runs. He also finished with 11 strikeouts.
Gilbert also helped his own cause, delivering a three-run homer while leading his team with three RBI. He also finished with a hit, and two runs scored.
Teammate Cameron Combs also connected with a home run, finishing with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in two runs, and scoring once.
Kade Elam had a hit, and RBI, and three runs scored while Walker Landrum, and Mikey Neal each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Jacob Baker had a hit, and a run scored while Evan Poore drove in a run. Mo Carmichael finished with a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.