PINEVILLE — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats captured their fifth consecutive win on Thursday but it wasn’t easy.
The Wildcats (6-2) entered the fourth quarter trailing 45-44 before rallying to pick up a 60-57 win over their 51st District counterparts.
Jace Boggs came up big in the game’s final eight minutes, scoring seven of his 10 points to help Lynn Camp outscore the Mountain Lions, 16-12, in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildcats’ first district win of the season.
Luke Ledington led Lynn Camp with 14 points. Gavin Allen added 12 points, and Micah Engle finished with 11 points.
Keann Fuson led Pineville with 17 points while Sean Phipps and Ty Clark each scored 10 points.
The Wildcats were able to build a 16-14 lead in the first quarter thanks to six points by Allen. Their lead grew to 32-29 at halftime after Allen and Spencer Gilbert each scored four points apiece while Engle and Ledington each added three points apiece.
Pineville rallies in the third quarter and outscored Lynn Camp, 16-12, to take a slim 45-44 advantage into the fourth quarter score five points during the quarter while Elijah St. John connected with a 3-pointer.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play again Friday in another district battle. Barbourville will pay a visit with game-time scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.
