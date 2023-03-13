WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County had hopes of starting off on the right foot against Southwestern on Monday to open its fastpitch season, but five errors combined with the Lady Warriors’ seven-run sixth inning led to the Lady Colonels’ 15-4 loss.
Southwestern is now 14-0 since 2001 against Whitley County, who will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Lynn Camp at 6 p.m.
“Tonight, we didn’t show our full potential,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “It’s still early in the season, and we are still trying to find what works best one through nine. We saw some areas we definitely need to improve on, but we also saw some rewards of things the girls have been working on in practice. With it being so early in the season it’s important for the girls to keep their heads high and working hard like I know they will.”
The Lady Warriors (1-0) took control of the game early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning before the Lady Colonels (0-1) answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams scored a run apiece in the third inning before Southwestern added three runs in the fourth inning, and another run in the fifth inning to build an 8-2 advantage entering the sixth inning.
The Lady Warriors wrapped up the win with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning while Whitley County scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but the damage had been done.
Southwestern pounded out 12 hits in the win while committing five errors.
Makenzie Lunsford took the loss in the pitcher’s circle for Whitley County, tossing six innings while allowing 12 hits and five earned runs. She also struck out a batter.
Morgan Huddleston led the Lady Colonels with two hits and an RBI while Ciara Pittman had a hit (double) and two RBI. Amber Brown finished with a hit and two runs scored in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.