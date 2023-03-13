Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Likely Late Tonight, Tuesday Night, and for Many Valley Locations on Wednesday Night... Temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid 20s late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, lows in the teens are forecast for most valley locations, while on Wednesday night many valley locations will dip into the mid 20s. For those with agricultural interests, now is the time to take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation.