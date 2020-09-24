CORBIN — The win streak is now at five.
Jamie Clark’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals improved to 6-1 while handing Lynn Camp its first loss of the season during the process by defeating the Lady Wildcats in three sets (27-25, 25-16, 25-10) on Thursday.
Lynn Camp entered the game with an 8-0 mark and things looked good for the Lady Wildcats early on after they took a 19-15 lead but the Lady Cardinals used a 12-6 run the remainder of the first set to pick up a 27-25 victory.
South Laurel took control of the second set by building an early lead and never looking back during a 25-16 victory.
Jamie Clark’s squad put the finishing touches on their win in the third set by jumping out to a 22-5 advantage before pulling off a 25-10 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.