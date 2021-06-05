MCKEE — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels survived a scare during Saturday’s first-round action of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
Whitley County (28-9) was staring at an 8-6 deficit, and down to its final two outs before rallying to score eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off North Laurel, 14-8.
The six-run victory advances the Colonels to Monday’s semifinal play of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament and will go against today’s winner of Knox Central and Harlan County.
The Jaguars (15-18) were their own worst enemy, committing seven errors that led to five unearned runs while their pitchers combined to walk seven batters.
Shope’s squad built an early 5-0 lead after two innings of play before seeing North Laurel began to rally. The Jaguars scored four runs in the bottom of the third before seeing the Colonels add a run in the top of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead.
North Laurel responded with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take an 8-6 advantage and held the lead until the top of the seventh inning when Whitley County exploded for eight runs.
Bryce Anderson came through for the Colonels, finishing with two hits and three RBI while Andrew Stack delivered two hits, and two RBI while scoring twice. Matthew Wright went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored Sam Harp and Luke Stanfill both delivered two hits apiece. Logan Bennett finished with a hit while Mason Croley, Trevor Downs, and Caden Petrey each drove in a run apiece.
Petrey started the game for Whitley County, going three and one-third of about inning while allowing eight hits and three earned runs. Grant Zehr tossed three and one-third of an inning, giving up only two hits and no earned runs while Ronald Osborne tossed one-third of an inning, allowing no hits or runs.
North Laurel’s Connor McKeehan led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBI while Blake Vanhook delivered two hits. Seth McClure, Caden Harris, Will Hellard, and Noah Rush each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Austin Smith and Brady Gilmore each finished with a hit apiece.
McKeehan tossed six and one-third of an inning for the Jaguars, allowing nine hits and five earned runs while Smith pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two hits and four earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.