As a diehard UK fan dating back to the early 1960s, I’ve had my share of heroes in that famed basketball program. Certainly Joe B. Hall, who died last Saturday at age 93, will rank high on that list. But it might not be for the reasons you would expect.
He will be remembered as the man who succeeded the legendary Adolph Rupp and went on to win the 1978 NCAA championship, taking Kentucky teams to three Final Fours and garnering eight SEC championships. He was the head coach for 13 seasons and compiled a record of 297-100.
As an assistant coach to Rupp, Hall was acknowledged as a fierce recruiter, helping land UK’s first Black basketball player, Tom Payne. Later he integrated the UK coaching staff. While Rupp was the master strategist, Hall was the one who worked behind the scenes to institute a rigorous training regimen, operating under the principle that no team would ever be in better condition than UK.
But my remembrances of Coach Hall don’t focus on any of that. I remember his kindness.
The 1969-70 season under Rupp was an outstanding one — the Wildcats finished 26-2, being derailed in the Mideast Regional final by Artis Gilmore’s Jacksonville team. I was fortunate that season to be the sports editor of the campus newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, and as such had perks. That was not just the front row seat to all the games — but more noteworthy, an open door to attend practices, which were closed to the public. And on one weekend, the opportunity to travel with the team to a two-game series of away games.
That trip came on the first weekend in February 1970. That was an era when teams played Saturday and Monday games, so if you were on the road for a Saturday game, you didn’t return to Lexington, but instead flew to the next site. The trip was to Oxford to play Ole Miss on a Saturday night, then fly to Starkville to play Mississippi State on Monday.
That Saturday game is the one that Dan Issel scored 53 points, a single-game scoring record that stood until Jodie Meeks poured in 54 in 2009. UK won 120-85, and proved to be much more memorable than the game that followed.
At Mississippi State, several of the Wildcat reserves called an MSU fraternity and arranged a ride to a nightspot outside of town. Rupp and Hall somehow found out about the plan, and caught the surprised players in an off-limits/past curfew tavern. They were hauled back to our hotel and told they were suspended for the next game. Information was shuttled from room to room as teammates tried to learn what had happened and who wouldn’t be available for the Mississippi State game (which UK did win, 86-57).
During that beehive of activity, Joe Hall came knocking at my door, wanting to explain what had happened and tell me all the reasons that the coaches’ decided to suspend the players. He never raised his voice and never tried to tell me what to write — but did talk about discipline, doing the right things, thinking of your teammates above your own desires. I wish I could remember all he said, but I knew it was heartfelt and was meant to be a teaching moment for me.
Fast forward to 1972 when Rupp retired and Hall became the head coach. I had graduated and moved on to be sports editor of the daily newspaper in Hopkinsville, continuing to cover UK basketball. While the more prominent newspaper reporters were there, Coach Hall always made time to answer any question I had. But what he did in the next decade is even more memorable.
Two boys in the Sunday school class I taught had lost their fathers, prompting me to take them to a UK game in Rupp Arena. Prior to the game, I called and asked Coach Hall if they could visit with the team in the locker room after the game. He didn’t hesitate to tell me they were indeed welcome. To see the looks on the faces of those boys as they got to talk with UK players in a casual atmosphere is something I will never forget.
A few years later, I made a similar request — could my son and another boy from Princeton make a post-game locker room visit. Again, there was no hesitation from Coach Hall. The post-game practice called for a bucket of oranges to be available to players in the locker room, and they urged their two young guests to have an orange. You would have thought those oranges contained gold the way they grabbed for them. They wanted to keep them as a souvenir rather than eat them!
Coach Hall would have been great in politics because he never forgot a name. When he made a swing through Princeton on behalf of Terry McBrayer’s gubernatorial campaign in 1979, he eagerly agreed to have his picture taken with our two children. Years later he was back in Princeton related to his work with Central Bank — when I walked into the room we talked as though no years had separated us.
There’s a Bible verse that seems quite appropriate when I think of Joe B. Hall. It’s Micah 6:8: “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (ESV).
