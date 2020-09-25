WILLIAMSBURG — Lexington Christian showed why many consider the Eagles as the top team in Class 2A after handing Williamsburg a 45-7 Loss on Friday.
Doug Charles’ squad scored early and often and built a comfortable 38-0 lead at halftime before crushing to the 38-point win.
The loss dropped Williamsburg to 0-2 on the season for the first time since 2016.
Lexington Christian marched down the field in its first drive but saw it stall in Yellow Jacket territory before Andrew Dobbs knocked down a field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead with 9:55 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Eagles limited Williamsburg to a three and out on its first possession allowing Lexington Christian to take over at its own 42-yard line as Tyler Morris broke through a huge game and raced 58 yards on the Eagles’ first play of their second offensive possession to give his team a 10-0 cushion with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
Lexington Christian continued to dominate on both sides of the ball the remainder of the first quarter.
After forcing the Yellow Jackets to punt the ball, the Eagles answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Drew Nieves to receiver Elijah Hammond to give Lexington Christian a 17-0 lead with 6:22 remaining.
The Eagles continued to dominate on their next possession, wasting little time to score as Nieves and Xavier Brown hooked up with an 82-yard touchdown connection, increasing their team’s advantage to 24-0.
Brown was able to add his second touchdown of the game via the ground. After seeing Lexington Christian drive into Williamsburg territory, Brown capped his team’s offensive series off with a four-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a commanding 31-0 lead at the 5:58 mark.
The Eagles added one final touchdown right before the half, an eight-yard touchdown pass from Nieces to Will Vernon, to give their team a commanding 38-0 lead.
Lexington Christian’s Parker Chaney got into the end zone with 2:21 left in the third quarter, increasing his team’s advantage to 45-0.
Williamsburg was able to get on the scoreboard with 5:53 remaining in the game as quarterback Sydney Bowen was able to break loose for a 27-yard touchdown run to make the score, 45-7.
But the damage had already been done, and the Eagles were able to wrap-up the 38-point victory.
