Corbin's Connor Messer braved the elements during Saturday's Lake Cumberland Classic. | Photo by Steve Cornelius

SOMERSET — The Corbin Redhound track and field team took home first place honors despite cold and wet conditions during Saturday’s Lake Cumberland Classic.

The Redhounds turned in nine first-place finishes while totaling 170 points to pick up the team championship. Madison Southern finished with 127 points while Pulaski County (84 points), Somerset (59 points), and Southwestern (56 points) rounded out the top five teams.

Corbin’s Evan McCrickard places first in the 100 Meter Dash(11.46) while also having first-place efforts in the 880 Yard Run (Sean Simons, 2:07.71), 1600 Meter Run (Austin Terrell, 4:58.68), 300 Meter Hurdles (Camden Mackey, 45.94), 4x100 Meter Relay (46.88), 4x200 Meter Relay (1:41.71), 4x400 Meter Relay (3:43.90), and the 4x800 Meter Relay (9:13.41).

Williamsburg turned in a sixth-place effort finishing with 49 points while Whitley County turned in a 10th place finish with 12 points.

The Yellow Jackets‘ Joseph West turned in his team’s best finish, placing second in the Discus event with a throw of 103-0.

Austin Gibbs turned in Whitley County’s best finish, placing third in the 449 Yard Dash with a time of 55.72.

On the girls’ side, Pulaski County’s 131 points were good enough to capture the team championship while Somerset (131 points), Corbin (124 points), Williamsburg (79 points), and Madison Southern (63 points) rounded out the top five teams.

The Lady Redhounds had five first-place finishes on Saturday — Jaycee Frye (1600 Meter Run, 6:04.70), Mary Hope Jackson (3200 Meter Run, 13:17.93), 4x200 Meter Relay Team (2:02.37), 4x800 Meter Relay Team (11:22.53), and Lauren Faulkner (Pole Vault, 6-6).

Williamsburg had two first-place efforts with Lylah Mattingly winning the 100 Meter Hurdles (18.30) while Mikkah Siler won the High Jump (4-8).

Whitley County turned in a seventh-place effort and finished with 14 points. Both Abby Stone (100 Meter Hurdles, 20.43) and Alicyn Croley (Triple Jump, 25-10) had fourth-place finishes for the Lady Colonels.

Lake Cumberland Classic

Girls’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)

CORBIN

800 METER RUN

2:43.72 Mary Hope Jackson 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:04.70 Jaycee Frye 1st

6:11.51 Alex Herren 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:17.93 Mary Hope Jackson 1st

14:29.88 Sophy Jones 2nd

330 YARD HURDLES

59.00 Lauren Steely 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

57.04 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:02.37 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:44.11 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:22.53 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

13-8 Kami Garland 3rd

13-4 Taylor French 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-3 Kami Garland 3rd

24-8 Kaiden Walden 5th

POLE VAULT

6-6 Lauren Faulkner 1st

5-6 Lauren Steely 3rd

WHITLEY COUNTY

100 METER HURDLES

20.43 Abby Stone 4th

LONG JUMP

11-8 Alicyn Croley 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

25-10 Alicyn Croley 4th

WILLIAMSBURG

400 METER DASH

1:05.85 Mikkah Siler 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:41.79 Nevaeh Warren 3rd

1600 METER RUN

6:04.80 Nevaeh Warren 3rd

7:23.50 Ryan Fields 4th

100 METER HURDLES

18.30 Lylah Mattingly 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

1:00.68 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

12:36.70 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Mikkah Siler 1st

POLE VAULT

6-6 Ashley Chapman 2nd

5-0 Sabrina Lewis 4th

DISCUS

71-5 Bethany Stephens 2nd

SHOT PUT

22-11.75 Alyssa Chinn 4th

Lake Cumberland Classic

Boys’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)

CORBIN

100 METER DASH

11.46 Evan McCrickard 1st

11.97 Dylan Massengill 4th

440 YARD DASH

55.84 Kyle Webb 4th

56.36 Tye Stevens 5th

880 YARD RUN

2:07.72 Sean Simons 1st

2:13.79 Andon Asher 3rd

1600 METER RUN

4:58.68 Austin Terrell 1st

5:11.41 Clem Sell 4th

TWO MILE RUN

10:30.87 Austin Terrell 1st

10:33.10 Sean Simons 2nd

110 METER HURDLES

17.96 Camden Mackey 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

45.94 Camden Mackey 1st

48.25 Alex Miller 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

46.88 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.71 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:43.90 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:12.41 Relay Team 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

39-10 Brady Lanham 2nd

DISCUS

95-6 Troy Faulkner 4th

SHOT PUT

37-9 Josh Jackson 2nd

WHITLEY COUNTY

440 YARD DASH

55.72 Austin Gibbs 3rd

1600 METER RUN

5:49.05 Joshua Grubb 5th

TWO MILE RUN

12:53.78 Joshua Grubb 4th

WILLIAMSBURG

100 METER DASH

11.97 Gavon Thomas 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

50.92 Max Rose 4th

51.01 Hunter Thomas 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

48.67 Relay Team 3rd

DISCUS

103-0 Joseph West 2nd

88-7 Collin Taylor 5th

SHOT PUT

37-4.25 Bronson Bates 3rd

Lake Cumberland Classic

Girls’ Team Results

1. Pulaski County 131, 2. Somerset 131, 3. Corbin 124, 4. Williamsburg 79, 5. Madison Southern 63, 6. Southwestern 42, 7. Somerset Christian School 14, 7. Whitley County 14, 9. Cumberland County 13, 10. Wayne County 11, 11. McCreary Central 9.

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 170, 2. Madison Southern 127, 3. Pulaski County 84, 4. Somerset 59, 5. Southwestern 56, 6. Williamsburg 49, 7. Cumberland County 26, 8. McCreary Central 23, 9. Wayne County 13, 10. Whitley County 12, 11. Somerset Christian School 1.

