SOMERSET — The Corbin Redhound track and field team took home first place honors despite cold and wet conditions during Saturday’s Lake Cumberland Classic.
The Redhounds turned in nine first-place finishes while totaling 170 points to pick up the team championship. Madison Southern finished with 127 points while Pulaski County (84 points), Somerset (59 points), and Southwestern (56 points) rounded out the top five teams.
Corbin’s Evan McCrickard places first in the 100 Meter Dash(11.46) while also having first-place efforts in the 880 Yard Run (Sean Simons, 2:07.71), 1600 Meter Run (Austin Terrell, 4:58.68), 300 Meter Hurdles (Camden Mackey, 45.94), 4x100 Meter Relay (46.88), 4x200 Meter Relay (1:41.71), 4x400 Meter Relay (3:43.90), and the 4x800 Meter Relay (9:13.41).
Williamsburg turned in a sixth-place effort finishing with 49 points while Whitley County turned in a 10th place finish with 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets‘ Joseph West turned in his team’s best finish, placing second in the Discus event with a throw of 103-0.
Austin Gibbs turned in Whitley County’s best finish, placing third in the 449 Yard Dash with a time of 55.72.
On the girls’ side, Pulaski County’s 131 points were good enough to capture the team championship while Somerset (131 points), Corbin (124 points), Williamsburg (79 points), and Madison Southern (63 points) rounded out the top five teams.
The Lady Redhounds had five first-place finishes on Saturday — Jaycee Frye (1600 Meter Run, 6:04.70), Mary Hope Jackson (3200 Meter Run, 13:17.93), 4x200 Meter Relay Team (2:02.37), 4x800 Meter Relay Team (11:22.53), and Lauren Faulkner (Pole Vault, 6-6).
Williamsburg had two first-place efforts with Lylah Mattingly winning the 100 Meter Hurdles (18.30) while Mikkah Siler won the High Jump (4-8).
Whitley County turned in a seventh-place effort and finished with 14 points. Both Abby Stone (100 Meter Hurdles, 20.43) and Alicyn Croley (Triple Jump, 25-10) had fourth-place finishes for the Lady Colonels.
Lake Cumberland Classic
Girls’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
CORBIN
800 METER RUN
2:43.72 Mary Hope Jackson 5th
1600 METER RUN
6:04.70 Jaycee Frye 1st
6:11.51 Alex Herren 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:17.93 Mary Hope Jackson 1st
14:29.88 Sophy Jones 2nd
330 YARD HURDLES
59.00 Lauren Steely 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
57.04 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:02.37 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:44.11 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:22.53 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
13-8 Kami Garland 3rd
13-4 Taylor French 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
28-3 Kami Garland 3rd
24-8 Kaiden Walden 5th
POLE VAULT
6-6 Lauren Faulkner 1st
5-6 Lauren Steely 3rd
WHITLEY COUNTY
100 METER HURDLES
20.43 Abby Stone 4th
LONG JUMP
11-8 Alicyn Croley 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
25-10 Alicyn Croley 4th
WILLIAMSBURG
400 METER DASH
1:05.85 Mikkah Siler 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:41.79 Nevaeh Warren 3rd
1600 METER RUN
6:04.80 Nevaeh Warren 3rd
7:23.50 Ryan Fields 4th
100 METER HURDLES
18.30 Lylah Mattingly 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.68 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
12:36.70 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Mikkah Siler 1st
POLE VAULT
6-6 Ashley Chapman 2nd
5-0 Sabrina Lewis 4th
DISCUS
71-5 Bethany Stephens 2nd
SHOT PUT
22-11.75 Alyssa Chinn 4th
Lake Cumberland Classic
Boys’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
CORBIN
100 METER DASH
11.46 Evan McCrickard 1st
11.97 Dylan Massengill 4th
440 YARD DASH
55.84 Kyle Webb 4th
56.36 Tye Stevens 5th
880 YARD RUN
2:07.72 Sean Simons 1st
2:13.79 Andon Asher 3rd
1600 METER RUN
4:58.68 Austin Terrell 1st
5:11.41 Clem Sell 4th
TWO MILE RUN
10:30.87 Austin Terrell 1st
10:33.10 Sean Simons 2nd
110 METER HURDLES
17.96 Camden Mackey 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
45.94 Camden Mackey 1st
48.25 Alex Miller 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
46.88 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.71 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:43.90 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:12.41 Relay Team 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
39-10 Brady Lanham 2nd
DISCUS
95-6 Troy Faulkner 4th
SHOT PUT
37-9 Josh Jackson 2nd
WHITLEY COUNTY
440 YARD DASH
55.72 Austin Gibbs 3rd
1600 METER RUN
5:49.05 Joshua Grubb 5th
TWO MILE RUN
12:53.78 Joshua Grubb 4th
WILLIAMSBURG
100 METER DASH
11.97 Gavon Thomas 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
50.92 Max Rose 4th
51.01 Hunter Thomas 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.67 Relay Team 3rd
DISCUS
103-0 Joseph West 2nd
88-7 Collin Taylor 5th
SHOT PUT
37-4.25 Bronson Bates 3rd
Lake Cumberland Classic
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 131, 2. Somerset 131, 3. Corbin 124, 4. Williamsburg 79, 5. Madison Southern 63, 6. Southwestern 42, 7. Somerset Christian School 14, 7. Whitley County 14, 9. Cumberland County 13, 10. Wayne County 11, 11. McCreary Central 9.
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 170, 2. Madison Southern 127, 3. Pulaski County 84, 4. Somerset 59, 5. Southwestern 56, 6. Williamsburg 49, 7. Cumberland County 26, 8. McCreary Central 23, 9. Wayne County 13, 10. Whitley County 12, 11. Somerset Christian School 1.
