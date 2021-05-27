CORBIN — Corbin’s Kaila Stidham continued her hot streak at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to help knock Somerset off on Thursday with a 15-7 win.
The Lady Redhounds (14-15) finished with 19 hits as Kallie Housley caused damage at the plate and the pitcher’s circle. She finished with a home run and three RBI while getting the win and striking out nine batters.
Kaylee Morales turned in another impressive day at the plate as well, delivering three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Rebecca Stewart finished with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Danni Foley connected with three hits while driving in two RBI and one run scored. Shelby Stewart finished with three hits and one RBI while Bailey Stewart had a hit and two RBI. Alayna Reynolds finished with a hit and scored a run.
“What a huge win for my Lady RedHounds!! They have turned on their bats and I am so proud of them,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “My girls tallied 19 hits on the 15-7 win against Somerset. Shelby Stewart had 3 doubles in the game, and Becky Stewart racked up three hits and they both hit scuds. Kaila Stidham stayed hot again and went 4-for-4 again tonight racking up two runs and two hits. Also, Noodles had a triple that scored two, and eighth-grader Danni Foley came in with three hits, racking up two RBI. Becky Stewart had three RBI — bats were rolling.
“Kaylee Morales had three hits with a single, double, and a triple,” she added. “Kallie Housely hit a three-run home run and took care of business on the mound. She only allowed eight hits and struck out nine batters. That’s big-time against a team like Somerset. Our defense came through, too. Somerset can hit and they are a great team, so tonight’s win was a big one. My girls proved tonight and against Middlesboro, our lineup can hit one through nine. Base hits and line drives will win ball games along with solid defense. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Corbin took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before the Lady Briar Jumpers toes the game at three apiece in the top of the second inning.
The Lady Redhounds added a run in the bottom of the second and used a four-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning to pull away.
