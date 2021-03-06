WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County came out firing on cylinders against Jenkins, and never let up during Saturday’s 82-64 victory.
The Lady Colonels (15-9) entered the matchup with a two-game losing skid and wanted to finish regular season play by gaining both momentum and confidence for their run in next week’s 50th District Tournament.
Sean Pigman’s squad was able to do just that by turning in an impressive day of shooting. Whitley County hit eight 3-pointers and finished 12-of-17 from the free-throw line.
“It was a good win after a tough loss late night last night,” Pigman said. “We shot better and played hard the entire game. It was nice to get off to a great start and then just build on it throughout. The seniors all played and did a great job. Natalie Moses came off the bench to provide an offensive spark and led us with 20 and Reis (Anderson) had a nice game with 16.
“Bailey Brown started for the first time and did a nice job,” he added. “It was nice to see some shots go in from 3 and Darcie did a nice job distributing. Good to get a win as we will turn our focus to post-season and start getting ready for district now. I really like my team and am very excited. It’s a good time to be a Colonel.”
Natalie Moses scored 20 points with 11 of those coming during the third quarter. She also knocked down four 3-pointers. Reis Anderson added 16 points and two 3-pointers while hitting all five of her free-throw attempts. Gracie Joe Wilder added 15 points with 11 of those coming during the first half while Darcie Anderson scored all 12 of her points during the game’s first 16 minutes.
